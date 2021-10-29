News

Emma Watson: A Director’s Future?

Through a post published on Instagram, the actress revealed that she learned to stay behind the camera during the pandemic

Emma Watson, contrary to what some rumors claimed, he did not decide to leave the world of cinema, on the contrary he revealed that he had honed his skills of director during the pandemic. As she wrote herself on an Instagram post, the months of isolation were an opportunity to learn something new. To discover new dynamics and to experience a new way of conceiving cinema. The post caption reads:

Being behind the camera and learning how it works is the most powerful thing I learned during the lockdown. As a girl, I always thought that the most fascinating and exciting thing was to become someone’s ‘muse’; and of course, as women, we are a source of inspiration… but wow! It is quite another thing to be able to tell your own story that of other people.

Watson’s final on-screen role came in late 2019, when she played March’s older sister in the acclaimed adaptation of Little Women directed by Greta Gerwig. The actress, who has always been at the forefront of human rights and gender equality, has often spoken about the role of feminism in today’s society. Focusing on the fact that as soon as you say the word “feminism”, you are immediately caught in a series of stereotypes that actually refer to radical feminism. An excerpt from his speech for United Nations:

The more I talked about feminism, the more I realized that all too often fighting for women’s rights had become synonymous with hating men. If there is one thing I know for sure it is that this has to stop. For the record, feminism by definition is the belief that men and women must have equal rights and opportunities: it is the theory of equality between the sexes – political, economic and social. Feminism has become an unpopular word. Women refuse to identify as feminists. Apparently I am considered one of those women whose words are perceived as too strong, too aggressive against men, even unattractive. Why has this word become so uncomfortable?

