Emma Watson abused by an actor on the set of Harry Potter

Since Harry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stone, broadcast Tuesday, October 25 at 9:10 p.m. on TF1, its young actors are leading a fine career. All of them got along pretty well on the set, even if Emma Watson once suffered the inappropriate mockery of one of her partners.

Released in 2001, Harry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stonebroadcast Tuesday October 25 at 9:10 p.m. on TF1, marked the starting point ofone of the greatest sagas of recent years in cinema. Eight films adapted from the seven novels by JKRowling, much criticized today, which continue to conquer new generations over its passages on the small screen. Harry Potter also changed the lives of its actors, including the principals, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint. Kids when the filming of the first film began, they left the saga young adults. A real bond was born on the set, and sometimes some romantic feelingseven if a few small slippages could have ruined everything.

In his autobiography titled Beyond the wand: the magic and mayhem of growing up a wizard, actor Tom Felton (the insufferable Draco Malfoy in the movies) revealed an anecdote of which he is ashamed today. He says that one day, he made fun of Emma Watson while she was in her dressing room singing and dancing to a piece of music. ” We thought we were a little cooler, we listened to rap. (…) We were laughing during Emma’s show, and we laughed very hard when she started to dance”, eexplains Tom Felton who then delivers a mea culpa. ” We were just little shits mostly because we were uncomfortable and thought it was cool to do it, while Emma was clearly hurt by our indelicate behavior. I felt stupid, Well Named. I apologized and Emma accepted my apology.

Emma Watson’s class

The proof : Emma Watson, not resentfulagreed to sign the preface to Tom Felton’s book, which she now calls her soul mate and of which she says: ” It’s one of the purest loves I can imagine “. For his part, Tom Felton experiences a feeling of shame when he thinks back to this episode. “Emma was the one who had the most delicate situation to manage, and this from a very young age. (…) Girls are unfairly sexualized in the media and elsewhere… The last thing she needed, in an environment that should have been – and normally was – friendly, safe and family-friendly, was Josh and I making fun of each other. ‘she. That’s why I’m ashamed of this memory.. Unfortunately for Tom Felton, you don’t erase your feelings with a wave of a magic wand.

