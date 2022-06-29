Emma Watson admits it was very awkward filming a scene in Harry Potter

Emma Watson revealed some secrets during the reunion of Harry Potter on his 20th anniversary, where the actress stated that it was very uncomfortable to record a scene where did he have to kiss topless its protagonist Daniel Radcliffe.

In the movie Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1; when Harry and Ron want to destroy a horcrux, and an illusion comes out of it to affect Ron, where Hermione and Harry appear kissing half-naked.

If we remember, in this movie the trio of friends have a strong discussion derived from the power that the horcrux exerted on Ron, who started feel jealous of Harry for spending so much time with Hermione.

This illusion made with Voldemort’s dark magic, seeks to destabilize Ron with one of his greatest fears: that Hermione is in love with Harry Potter and not with him.

youtube/screenshot

The counterpart of magic

Furthermore, in this fanciful simulation where Hermione and Harry kiss passionately while half-naked. both say hurtful things to Ron in reference to him being nothing compared to the great Harry Potter.

Ron ends up overcoming his fears and destroy the horcrux with the sword of Gryffindor.

This scene was from the most uncomfortable that the actress had to record, since they had to cover it with silver paint while with a strapless bra.

“It was the day before that they told me, ‘Oh, by the way, we hope it’s okay, but we want you to be topless and we’ll cover you in silver paint.’ It was awkward enough without the silver paint and strapless bra, but it whatever. It worked. It looks good for the story, “said the actress.

obviously this caused him discomfort because Daniel Radcliffe he is like a brother to her just like Rupert Grint who personifies Ron.

Among other very shocking secrets, this was the statement Emma Watson gave during the Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion, which premieres on HBO in early 2022.