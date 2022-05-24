Emma Watson admits she ‘terrified’ her parents at a young age

Despite finding immense fame and success at a very young age, Emma Watson has done quite well. Unlike many other child stars, Watson hasn’t had many negative scandals. Despite being exposed to the industry in her youth, she had no problems with drugs or alcohol. Instead, she managed to have a successful acting career, she attended an Ivy League college and championed activism. But even though Ella Watson is always on the right track, she managed to terrify her parents.

Growing up, Watson didn’t have much access to movies. However, her parents (both attorneys) were avid readers. That’s how he noah star was first exposed to the magical world of Harry Potter. On long car rides, Watson’s father would read excerpts from the book to the actor and his brother. So when Watson found out they were going to be making film adaptations of the popular novels, he jumped at the chance to audition for Hermione Granger.

“I loved the books, I was a huge fan,” Watson shared while speaking to Interview magazine. “I felt like that part belonged to me. I know it sounds crazy, but from that first audition, I always knew. At first, they cast the other characters as well, but I always knew it was for Hermione. She came so naturally to me. Maybe a big part of me at the time was similar to her.”

Even at age 9, Watson was sure she was destined to play Hermione. However, this determination and certainty puzzled her parents. The lawyers knew that the chances of her daughter landing such a coveted role were not good. “Of course, all of this terrified my parents: there were literally thousands and thousands of girls coming out to audition, and my parents were anxious about what I would do if I didn’t make it,” she said. Little woman shared alum.

According to Watson, her parents went to great lengths to manage her expectations about landing a role in Harry Potter. But they couldn’t convince the 9-year-old that the part wasn’t hers. Watson put countless hours into auditions for her. He even waited by the phone for weeks for news that she had made it to the next round.

“They were trying to get me to be realistic, but I didn’t have any of that,” Watson shared of her parents. “I was going to get that part. This is kind of sweet: my dad had a roast on a Sunday, and he gave me the lucky bone, and obviously I made a wish to get this role. I still have that wishbone upstairs in my jewelry box.

Clearly, Watson knew that Hermione Granger was his for the taking. That self-confidence probably helped her land the role of the most brilliant witch of the time.

