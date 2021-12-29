Emma Watson: age, boyfriend 2021, Tom Felton, heritage, physique, height and weight, movies, Instagram

Emma Watson is a splendid actress able to amaze with her magical interpretations since she was eleven years old. Among the hundred most influential women in the world, elegant and cultured, she continues her amazing career in the world of cinema. Let’s get to know it better.

Who is Emma Watson?

Born and raised in Paris until the age of five, Emma Watson is a gorgeous young contemporary actress. Beautiful, elegant and cultured, just thirty years old she is among the one hundred most influential women in the world, committed to the recognition of gender equality, confirming an extraordinary talent in each of her performances in the cinema.

Already at the age of six, while attending the prestigious one Dragon School Oxford, Emma is interested in poetry and dramatization, participating in numerous theatrical experiences. His first important role is also his first on a professional level. After an audition when she was only nine, she is only eleven when she plays Hermione in the first Harry Potter film. We are talking about the global success of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, year 2001.

Emma Watson will become the most famous teenage actress in the world within a few years. The role of Ermione, a magical character born from the author’s fervent mind JK Rowling, will probably remain indelibly sewn to her throughout her acting career and, to some extent, even in her private life.

Age

Emma Watson has 31 years old: was born in Paris on April 15, 1990, under the Aries zodiac sign.

Full name

The French – British actress is registered as Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson at the registry office.

Boyfriend 2021

Is called Leo Robinton the boyfriend of Emma Watson, an American entrepreneur who became rich thanks to his work in a company specializing in legal cannabis. The two have been together since 2019.

Tom Felton

Tom Felton is the interpreter of Draco Malfoy in the saga of Harry Potter, but he’s also the guy Emma Watson had a huge crush on while filming the movies. Between the two there is a profound one and the actor himself has repeatedly denied the continuing gossip often posted online regarding a possible romance between them.

Heritage

According to Dailynews magazine Emma was paid for her performances in the films Harry Potter that roamed around the 15 and 20 million dollars per year. If we think that she was just ten years old at the time, we can imagine her heritage as a woman in her thirties fully established internationally.

Physique, height and weight of Emma Watson

Strictly red hair, beautiful and refined, Emma is 1 meter and 65 centimeters tall while weighing about 54 kilograms.

Movie

2001 – Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, directed by Chris Columbus;

2002 – Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, directed by Chris Columbus;

2004 – Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, directed by Alfonso Cuarón (2004);

2005 – Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, directed by Mike Newell (2005);

2007 – Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, directed by David Yates (2007);

2009 – Harry Potter and the halfblood Prince, directed by David Yates (2009);

2010 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, directed by David Yates (2010);

2011 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, directed by David Yates (2011).

Emma Watson is not just a wizard

After a fortunate decade in which Emma Watson has seen her career explode to success thanks to the Harry Potter saga, the actress is ready for increasingly busy roles that confirm her talent for acting.

Marilyn, directed by Simon Curtis (2011);

We are infinite, directed by Stephen Chbosky (2012);

Bling Ring, directed by Sofia Coppola (2013);

Let’s get it over with, directed by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen (2013),

Noah, directed by Darren Aronofsky (2014);

Regression, directed by Alejandro Amenábar (2015);

Colony, directed by Florian Gallenberger (2015);

The beauty and the Beast, directed by Bill Condon (2017);

The Circle, directed by James Ponsoldt (2017);

Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig (2019).

Curiosity

Here are two curiosities about the actress:

on more than one occasion he created panic among his fans by declaring that there was the possibility of his renunciation of the role of Hermione in the last films, to devote himself completely to the study;

has a fondness for cats.

Instagram

If you are looking for Emma Watson and her beyond 63 million of Instagram followers, you will find it by clicking HERE.