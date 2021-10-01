Emma Watson will star tonight on TV with two films that see her acting: one of the many Harry Potter in which she plays Hermione Granger, the red-haired Hogwarths student, and the film The Circle where she plays a young girl hired in one of the companies most important in the world that deals with social networks. The actress, born in France in 1990, has now reached the pinnacle of her success and each of her productions is eagerly awaited by fans around the world. Emma Watson, however, also has a strong personality that has been shown in her commitment to various causes and in the defense of the role of women in many interviews released over the years. Let’s find out more about her in this article.

Emma Watson, all about her: career, private life, projects

Born April 5, 1990 in Paris, France, to parents both lawyers, she soon moved to England, following her divorcing mother. At the age of 11 he began acting in the Harry Potter saga, a commitment that will characterize his career up to 21 years of age. The role of Hermione Granger is the one that makes her known to the general public and that makes her win the greatest number of fans. However, her career is marked from a very young age: the talent and the desire to act emerge already at the age of 9. Despite very early success, she never dropped out of school and graduated in English literature in 2014.

In addition to the role of Hermione Granger, Emma Watson is known for starring in “We Are Infinite”, and then in Noah and Beauty and the Beast. In particular, this Disney production has relaunched it on the big screen to the general public: a success for over a billion global receipts Another very important role was that next to Tom Hanks in The Circle. According to Forbes, the actress has an estimated net worth of around $ 80 million and was listed as the world’s most influential people by Time in 2015.

As extremely reserved as she is about her private life, today it is known that Emma Watson is engaged to

Leo Alexander Robinton. A man considered “mysterious” for a good part of 2019, then the Daily Mail found out who he is. Leo Alexander Robinton is a 30-year-old American-born entrepreneur who has worked in the legal cannabis industry for years. The boy comes from a large family: 2 brothers, one of whom is a twin, and two sisters. The Watson-Robinton couple tried to keep the relationship hidden from the international media but it was not enough. The English actress has long since presented herself in her partner’s family, with a story that has proved to be serious and for now lasting.