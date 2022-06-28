Emma Watson almost didn’t appear there

To display Hide the table of contents

When we talk about Harry Potterwe see well Daniel Radcliffe, the interpreter of the famous hero of the same name of the series. But we also think of Emma Watson in the role ofHermione Granger. In the latest saga of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, she almost did not appear there. The explanations were given in the documentary Harry Potter, back at Hogwarts.

A documentary that traces the history of Harry Potter

This year, the Harry Potter saga celebrates its 20th anniversary. And this twentieth anniversary has been an opportunity to retrace the history of this successful saga. It is in this perspective that a documentary called Harry Potter, Back to Hogwarts allowed fans to discover behind the scenes of the shooting. They were also able to follow the confidences of the film’s star actors such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson… Remember that it was on January 2 that this documentary appeared on Salto Channel.

Why Emma Watson almost abandoned the last saga?

Many people wonder why a successful actress can suddenly decide to abandon a film in which she starred. Well, it’s not a story of cachet, jealousy or illness. But too much fame may not be supported by everyone. And that’s the real concern the 32-year-old actress should face. Indeed, the actress was very young at that time and could not properly manage this celebrity. The interpreter of Hermione Granger confided in this episode. According to her words, she was finding it increasingly difficult to deal with this fame and that was starting to have a bad impact on her. On the verge of stopping her role in the saga, she finally found the psychological resources necessary to face this celebrity that gnawed at her and thus be able to continue playing the role of Hermione Granger. This for the happiness of his fans. It must be said that the actress perfectly embodies her role in this saga. Seeing Hermione Granger disappear would have left fans of this hit film with a bitter taste.

Otherwise, Tom Felton, one of the actors of the saga wanted to testify about the problems that the actress was experiencing. This is because of his youth.

We thus remember the episode of Diam’s on the difficulty of the stars to be able to manage peaks of celebrity. Which led him to convert to Islam and stop his musical career, thus disappointing his fans.

But we can say that today, all that is behind her. Aged 32, the actress continues to make her merry way to the delight of her fans. According to recent revelations, it is not only in the iconic Harry Potter saga that the sublime would only play. She could also have appeared in the hit series Kingsman. Unfortunately, the producers of the film preferred to bet on a less famous actress Sophie Cookson who masterfully embodied the role of Lancelot.