Emma Watson and Dua Lipa among the stars seen at the recording of Adele’s TV concert

8 November 2021




The new album by Adele the next will come November 19, but someone could hear “30” preview!

They are the lucky ones who received an invitation to the Palladium theater in London, where the 33-year-old artist recorded the television concert entitled An Audience With Adele, performing on his new songs as well as old hits.

Among these lucky ones there were many famous faces, like Emma Watson and Dua Lipa! The actress of Harry Potter she arrived with a friend, wearing an all-black look paired with a fiery red lipstick. You can see photos here on a Twitter fan account.

Dua Lipa has instead continued with the butterfly trend, which lately she loves to apply on every outfit. A pink dress consisting of a bralette with a butterfly sewn on top and many floating details up to the slit skirt. The singer herself posted some photos from the evening and you can watch them here on his Instagram account.

In addition to Emma Watson and Dua Lipa, they saw each other in An Audience With Adele: Boy George, Samuel L Jackson, Olly Alexander, Idris Elba, Mel B of the Spice Girls, Stormzy, Ayda Field-Williams (wife of Robbie Williams) and many other celebs.

Also present Rich Paul, Adele’s boyfriend and sports agent: they arrived in the City a few days before the concert.

An Audience With Adele will be broadcast in the UK by ITV two days after the release of “30”, on November 21, 2021.

