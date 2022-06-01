Emma Watson added more variety to her filmography by experimenting with many different film genres and characters after Harry Potter Perhaps one of the biggest departures from his original work in Harry Potter it was the heist movie of 2013

Watson and her co-stars did a lot to prepare for the film. But one of his more unconventional preparation methods included staging a home invasion of someone’s home to rob.

Emma Watson hated her character on ‘The Bling Ring’

Emma Watson | Dave Bennett/Getty Images

the shining ring was a 2013 heist film directed by Sofia Coppola. The film was based on a true story about a group of teenagers who robbed the homes of various well-known celebrities between 2008 and 2009. The role marked a major departure from Watson’s usual films. Still, it was a part that the Beauty and the Beast star was determined to win.

“It’s funny, but I actually fought for the part; I really wanted to play it. First of all, I was a big fan of Sofia. I’m probably the least obvious choice to play the role, as she is the epitome of everything I’m considered not to be,” Watson told GQ in a 2013 interview.

But her differences from the character were actually the reason Watson felt she had to play her.

“When I read the script and realized that it was essentially a meditation on fame and what it has become for our society, I had to do it. The character is everything that I felt strongly against: she is superficial, materialistic, vain, amoral. She is all of these things, and I realized that she really hated her,” she added. “How do you play someone you hate? But I found her really interesting and she gave me a whole new vision of what my job or my role as an actress could be.”

Emma Watson and her co-stars once broke into someone’s house to get ready for ‘The Bling Ring’

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/n2Qhnj_410k?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Because Watson deviated from her usual films to embody her character, the role required a certain level of preparation. Since her character was targeting specific celebrities, it was important to the noah star to understand the lifestyles of other celebrities through reality television.

“I saw many of the kardashianI saw Paris Hilton, The hills, and then I was really trying to understand his psychology. It could be very easy to get into a parody and somehow not understand or empathize with it, and that was really my biggest challenge,” he once told Refinery 29.

but she bright ring Co-star and accomplice Katie Chang revealed at one point another way they prepared for the film. Coppolla wanted the cast to go into someone’s house to bond with each other. But the break-in would be staged, since the house they entered belonged to a friend of Coppola’s.

“Sofia wanted us to do a little bit of bonding, so one thing we did was a fake burglary of a house,” Chang once told WENN (via Express). “We entered the house of someone Sofia knew. They knew we were coming, so we broke into her house and stole a bunch of stuff and it was actually fun.”

Chang and the others couldn’t help but feel a sense of pride and excitement at pulling off the successful robbery. Until they realized that Chang made a mistake.

“So when we left the house we were all proud of how quick it was for us to find all the stuff and then we were like, ‘Shit, we have to go back in there now and find this other stuff.'” she added. “It was a red Birkin (bag) and a tan Birkin (bag).”

Paris Hilton found ‘The Bling Ring’ an emotional movie

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/ww6eM96j6xQ?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Since Paris Hilton was one of the celebrities whose homes were attacked, the simple life The star had a strong response to the film. Speaking with IndieWire, Coppolla described Hilton’s reaction to the film.

“I’m happy that she was a part of this,” Coppola said of Hilton’s involvement. She “she had shown me security footage of the kids in the house, which of course upset her, so when she saw the movie she said she was excited to see them there. But then she was amused when the public saw her house for the first time and the humor in it. I was surprised that she enjoyed all of that. So yeah, it was fun having her as a part of it.”

RELATED: Emma Watson Reveals She’s Actually ‘The Black Sheep’