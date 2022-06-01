Entertainment

Emma Watson and her co-stars once broke into someone’s house to get ready for ‘The Bling Ring’

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 47 3 minutes read

Emma Watson added more variety to her filmography by experimenting with many different film genres and characters after Harry Potter Perhaps one of the biggest departures from his original work in Harry Potter it was the heist movie of 2013

Watson and her co-stars did a lot to prepare for the film. But one of his more unconventional preparation methods included staging a home invasion of someone’s home to rob.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 47 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Diego Bertie and Jaime Bayly: The story of their “failed” romance that ended with a feud Magaly TV: La Firme RMMN EMCC | SHOWS

6 mins ago

This is how Dylan, (the handsome) son of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas has grown

7 mins ago

The wait is over: Primavera Sound Santiago announces the sale of daily passes

18 mins ago

Common myths about drugs on the screen – El Sol de México

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button