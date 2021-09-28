Emma Watson and her commitment to Kering: the interview

“I have worked with many associations against domestic violence in the UK and elsewhere and, during the lockdown Due to Covid-19, calls to this kind of services have seen a very significant increase in many countries. I am therefore very eager to work together with the Kering Foundation to see how we can help associations dealing with gender-based violence to face the challenges of this very difficult period ”.

Are there any particular issues in the fashion industry that specifically concern you?

“There are many, starting with the ways in which fashion marketing can affect body image in teens to the levels of water pollution caused by denim brands.

“Obviously the coronavirus has had a huge impact on the apparel industry and it worries me a lot to see that not all companies are behaving responsibly towards textile factories and workers in these difficult times. Not only that, many are canceling orders or requesting a reduced price for clothing that has already been produced. I was pleased to hear that Kering honored its commitments during the pandemic.

Loading... Advertisements

“Right now, the brands have all rushed to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, but we must make sure that it is not just rhetoric and that the sector makes order from the inside on the subject of representation and inclusion. There are still huge issues related to discrimination at work, how black talents are represented in leadership and creative roles, and how people of color are portrayed in advertising material, fashion media and so on.

“So, yes, there are many issues that cause concern but there now seems to be a real opportunity to engage in uncomfortable discussions, make radical decisions and introduce lasting systemic changes, both on the environmental sustainability front and on that of racial justice. To date, 2020 has been tough for many people and there is a lot of talk about ‘returning to normal’. But it is increasingly clear that that ‘normality’ did not work for many segments of the population ”.

Emma Watson in archive Ralph Lauren at the Vanity Fair party for the 2018 Oscars Getty Images

Do you have any advice on how to make sustainable purchases?

“I am a supporter of the Good On You app that shows the consumer the impact of individual brands in a simple and immediate way. I made a commitment to buy and wear only brands and they achieved a rating starting from ‘It’s A Start‘or higher, as I wish to give my support to those brands that are moving in the right direction.