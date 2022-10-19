Emma Watson and her risky look of heels with socks

The ‘Harry Potter’ actress has also opted for a pixie cut with minimal bangs and a darker shade

The month of September It is always synonymous with changes and reunions. For many, it’s time to return to the office (if they haven’t chosen to take their break this month), while others take the opportunity to get a full check-up before starting the new season. By check-up we mean a face cleaning, a visit to the dentist and, above all things, a hairdressing session from which new outfits often come out.

That may have happened to Emma Watson, who has chosen to cut her characteristic hair and choose a cut that is as risky as it is flattering for angular faces like hers at an event recently organized by Prada. In reality, she has opted for a ‘pixie’ haircut with very short bangs, which she has worn with totally disheveled hair and with which she has shown that subtracting centimeters from the first strands of hair is not so crazy.

This punk look, thanks to which we have seen the actress from ‘The Perks of Being an Outcast’ with hair that is darker than usual, has been completed with a style known as ‘preppy’ or schoolgirl, increasingly common in events of this type. Without going further, fellow actress Milly Alcock, currently very popular for his leading role in ‘The House of the Dragon’, he has also chosen a similar look, with a maxi blazer and white shirt, for this meeting.

Emma, ​​for her part, has chosen a jacket also wide waist and gray, as well as a multi-layered dress (white as the main color, with an American collar, as well as a layer of tulle with black embroidery), orn rectangular bag with diamonds of the square signature and a detail that has not gone unnoticed and that from time to time returns with force to the red carpets: heels with socks

Without ceasing to waste glamour, the also ambassador of Prada Paradoxe She has decided to combine dark gray high socks that match the jacket with black patent leather pumps, finished in a point and with a strap at ankle height. Although we rarely come across such risky bets when it comes to footwear, it should be mentioned that socks with stockings and high-heeled sandals have been trend at this point, when the cold has not finished arriving and summer has not yet left.

Although many of our ‘celebs’ have chosen moccasins instead of heels (this is the case of celebrities like Bella Hadid or Paula Echevarría, who has sneaked some of these proposals on her Instagram profile), this season they support this risky idea signatures like Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Girogio Armani, Hermes, Chanel or Zimmermann. So, do you have any more excuses to avoid this trend? We make it very difficult!