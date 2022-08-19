Emma Watson and new project as director

Emma Watsonthe British actress known for impersonating Hermione Granger in Harry Potterprepares to make his debut as director. Watson has a long way to go in the cinematographic world, having participated in films such as little women, Beauty and the Beast, The advantages of being invisibleamong other.

As revealed by the actress herself on her social networks, she is now the image of the brand’s new fragrance Prada Paradoxe pradaand she herself has directed the advertising campaign. “When Prada asked me to be the face of her new fragrance campaign, I asked if she could direct it,” the artist wrote on her Instagram. Along with the text, she published an image of what appears to be the promotional video of the perfume campaign.

The publication that Emma Watson shared with her followers on Instagram

Watson is the new ambassador of Prada Beauty, the beauty line of the Italian firm. “Months later, I am able to share with all of you the results of the faith you shared in me. I can’t wait to share this piece of my art, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it.”

Along with his career in front of cameras, Emma Watson comes with a strong environmental agenda. The actress is one of the biggest champions of sustainable and respectful fashion. The project with Prada It will not be different, since as he commented, the fragrance can be refilled once finished to save packaging. The brand is also working on the application of ethical and environmentally friendly fashion ‘Good On You’ to improve its sustainability and spread its practices.

Last year the 32 year old actress He told his followers that he had spent the quarantine behind the camera and described the experience as “the most empowering”. Speaking to the specialized portal WWD, Watson made it clear that he has been thinking about directing his own projects for some time, and that the brand’s proposal came at the perfect time. “I love telling stories. I think I’m good at it. I think I have a vision,” he explained to the magazine.

The fragrance is expected to go on sale on August 22. Emma shared through a statement from the Italian fashion house that “Prada has always sought to go beyond traditional models and archetypes of beauty and she is famous for her femininity that defies convention.”

