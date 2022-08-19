Entertainment

Emma Watson and new project as director

Emma Watsonthe British actress known for impersonating Hermione Granger in Harry Potterprepares to make his debut as director. Watson has a long way to go in the cinematographic world, having participated in films such as little women, Beauty and the Beast, The advantages of being invisibleamong other.

As revealed by the actress herself on her social networks, she is now the image of the brand’s new fragrance Prada Paradoxe pradaand she herself has directed the advertising campaign. “When Prada asked me to be the face of her new fragrance campaign, I asked if she could direct it,” the artist wrote on her Instagram. Along with the text, she published an image of what appears to be the promotional video of the perfume campaign.

