Emma Watson and Salma Hayek reunited to support the cause of women

If Fashion Week is an opportunity to admire the new ready-to-wear collections, it is also the scene of many charity evenings. Women in the spotlight. This Thursday, September 15, the stars gathered at the “Caring for Women” dinner, organized by the Kering Foundation. Objective of the evening: to raise funds which will be donated to three associations fighting against violence against women: the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), Ms. Foundation For Women and the Global Fund For Women. A noble cause for which Emma Watson had made the trip. Read also >> The 8 essentials of Emma Watson’s wardrobe Since 2020, the actress has indeed entered the board of directors of the luxury group. She has also been a goodwill ambassador for UN Women since 2014. The one that the general public discovered and adored in the role of Hermione in the “Harry Potter” saga arrived in a white lace dress signed Alexander McQueen. A look finished with a black studded clutch and matching platform sandals. Enough to give rock accents to her very wise dress. Salma Hayek and Karlie Kloss mobilizedAt her side, Salma Hayek and her husband, François-Henri Pinault, creator of the Kering Foundation, also posed in front of the photographers. Just like models Karlie Kloss and Christy Turlington, actress Kat Graham, feminist icon Gloria Steinem or Joshua Jackson’s partner, Jodie Turner-Smith. An evening under the sign of elegance, combat and generosity. Check out all the photos of the stars attending the “Caring for Women” dinner in New York.