Emma Watson and Scarlett Johansson twin in the same, but different, mini bags

It’s been a busy day in Milan for Emma Watson and Scarlett Johansson. Just hours after posting on Prada’s front row for its Spring/Summer 2024 runway show, the actresses hit the city streets once again for a dinner hosted by the Italian brand. And while the palettes of their looks couldn’t be more different — Watson, in a crisp white, and Johansson in all black — they both had a similar trendy accessory.

Each actress chose Prada’s crescent-shaped Arce shoulder bag, designed in supple leather, trimmed with adjustable hardware, and finished with the brand’s signature triangle emblem. Moon-shaped bags have been very popular this summer — seen on everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Kylie Jenner — so it’s natural that this style is making its way into fall wardrobes, too. The bag has a side strap for crossbody use but both stars chose to carry it in the palm of their hands.

Except for the colors of the bags, there was a lot of difference in the looks of the actresses. While Watson went with an LBD earlier in the day, she seemed to be in an outfit-matching-handbag mood once the sun went down. Johansson, for her part, kept her runway outfit black since the afternoon.

Watson opted to wear another short dress for the dinner, this time, a satin halter dress. She completed the relatively simple piece with a pair of suede Prada sling back heels in a nude, off-white hue.

David Fischer/Shutterstock

While Watson’s outfit may have been appropriate for spring or summer, Johansson looked ready for the height of winter. The 38-year-old wore a black branded Prada maxi dress, which she wore over a knitted sweater. Interestingly, Watson had some fun reworking a pre-style staple (balancing a loose sweater over the shoulders) on Wednesday. Can actresses take style cues from each other?

David Fischer/Shutterstock

Whatever the case, Johansson continued to embrace all things black along with the rest of her cast. For footwear, she chose the brand’s cult-favorite platform Mary Janes and grabbed her Prada bag, just like Watson.

With the SAG-AFTRA strike affecting both actresses’ project-related schedules, they were able to pull off two looks a day as long as possible.

