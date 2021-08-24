Emma Watson and that lesson on feminism that we should all learn

Emma Watson isn’t just Hermione Granger, or sweet Belle in the 2017 remake of The beauty and the Beast. The British actress and model is a person who he fought several battles is that he always put his face on it. Today she is an activist, as well as a spokesperson for the feminist values ​​that someone accused her of betraying, because in a posed shot she showed a little too much, only to fuel sterile controversy.

This controversy only shows how widespread misperceptions are of what feminism is and what it entails to be feminist. Feminism is about giving women choice, not a stick with which women beat other women. Feminism is a question of freedom, liberation and equality. I can’t really understand what my boobs have to do with any of this.

Today Emma Watson is committed to civil rights and is in the front rows of HeForShe, an awareness campaign that invites and urges men to fight for gender equality. To give more value to his intense activism he also founded a book club, from the name Our Shared Selves, to invite all people to discuss issues related to gender equality by reading important books.

On July 7, 2014, the actress was named Goodwill Ambassador, or goodwill ambassador by Un Women, the United Nations organization that works to promote gender equality. The recognition was given to her for her commitment to the dissemination of equality messages through all its activities.

In the same year, at the age of 24, Emma Watson gave a speech on women’s rights before the UN Secretary General, the president of the General Assembly, the executive director of UN Women and an audience made up of men and women. It was September 21st 2014 and his words went down in history.

Even today, that discourse on feminism is remembered as the most important of recent times since the issues addressed by the actress are today more relevant than ever.

I have seen men made fragile and insecure by a distorted idea of ​​what success means to a male. Men don’t have gender equality either. We don’t often talk about men imprisoned by gender stereotypes but I see that they are, and that when they are free, things change accordingly for women as well.

If men don’t have to be aggressive to be accepted, women won’t feel compelled to be compliant. If men are not to be in control, women will not be controlled. Self we stop defining each other based on what we are not, and we begin to define ourselves by who we are, we can all be freer.

I want men to take this commitment upon themselves, so that their sisters, mothers and daughters can be free from prejudice, but also so that their children are allowed to be vulnerable and human, claiming those parts of themselves that they have put aside. part and thus becoming the truest and most complete version of themselves.

In her speech, Watson started from her personal experience, explaining what today pushes her to fight the battles in the name of freedom:

You may be thinking: what does this Harry Potter chick want? And what makes us on the stage of the UN? A good question. I did it too. I don’t know if I have the qualifications to be here. All I know is that I care about this problem and that I want to make things better. Having seen what I have seen and given the opportunity, I feel that it is my responsibility to say something.

In my agitation over this speech, and in my moments of insecurity, I have firmly said to myself: if not me, who? If not now, when? If you have doubts similar to mine when opportunities arise, I hope these words will help you. If you believe in equality, you could be one of those involuntary feminists I mentioned earlier. And for that, I congratulate you.