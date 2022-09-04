Emma Watson and the alleged hint at JK Rowling at the BAFTAs for the trans controversy

Last Sunday, March 13, the BAFTA ceremony, the British film and television awards and one of the main stops in the Oscar race, took place in London. After a while without hearing from her, Emma Watson reappeared at the ceremony to present an award, grabbing much of the attention throughout the night. Specifically, a moment during her appearance on stage has given much to talk about on social networks for a alleged hint of the actress of ‘Harry Potter’ to the author of the saga, JK Rowlingwhich continues to raise controversy for its statements about the trans community.

The 31-year-old performer and humanitarian activist took to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall to present the award for Best British Film. The hostess of the gala, the actress and comedian Rebel Wilson, presented it as follows: “Next we have Emma Watson to present the next award. She calls herself a feminist, but actually we all know she’s a witch”. Arriving at the lectern, Watson responded to the comment by saying “I’m here for ALL witches, okay?”.

His words were received with laughter and some cheers from those present in the room, as well as on social networks, where Many interpreted the message as a hint at Rowling and her trans-exclusionary feminist positions.. According to the online interpretation, by saying that he is for all witches, Watson would be showing his support for all women, including trans, thus distancing himself from Rowling’s current of thought, against which Watson had already expressed his previously rejected.

“Emma Watson Destroying JK”

I say “destroying” but she really is just showing support for trans women. However I doubt she’d feel the need to say it if not for Rowling’s vocal opinions on the subject. ? Joe (@realjoegreeeen) March 13, 2022

“I say ‘destroying,’ but she’s really just showing her support for trans women. I doubt she’d feel the need to say that, though, were it not for Rowling’s outspoken views on the subject”.

Emma Watson is a queen for this pic.twitter.com/fng3dHsfYJ ? Joe? (@JoePassmore) March 13, 2022

“Emma Watson is a queen for this”

Many praised Watson and shared his message along with the hashtag #JKDoesntSpeakForMe (“JK does not speak for me”), which was trending throughout the day. But her words were also met with detractors who branded her an opportunist and, as always when she remembers that she does not share her vision of feminism with Rowling, critics who point out that if it weren’t for her, I wouldn’t have a career. Faced with these accusations, many others came out in his defense.

“Those Numbers”

I am Emma Watson every day, every day. Her support for trans people is unequivocal, with no both-sidesing and no trying to appease Rowling or her army of hate for her. Just look at the vitriol she receives every time she speaks up. Horrendous comments from the worst kinds of people. ? ?countless meg? ?? (@the_meghaning) March 14, 2022

“I look up to Emma Watson every day, all day. Her support of trans people is unquestionable, with no mincing words or attempts to appease Rowling or her army of hate. Look at the hostility she receives every time she speaks out. Horrible comments from the worst kind of people.

‘Bbb-but Emma Watson owes her career to-‘

No. Because someone once gave you a job, that doesn’t mean you must enslave your conscience, your integrity, your very soul to that person.

That idea is utterly despicable. ? William Hussey (He/Him) (@WHusseyAuthor) March 13, 2022

“‘Bu-bu-but, Emma Watson owes her career to…’ No. Just because someone once gave you a job doesn’t mean you should enslave your conscience, integrity, and soul to that person. That idea is completely negligible”.

just to be clear: the person most responsible for Emma Watson’s successful career is Emma Watson ? Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) March 14, 2022

“To make it clear: the person most responsible for Emma Watson’s successful career is Emma Watson.”.

the controversy

Rowling has been widely criticized for her comments on biological sex and the trans community, specifically since in 2019 she publicly showed her support for Maya Forstater, who was fired for transphobic comments. In 2020, Rowling criticized an article about “people who menstruate” and talked about the “women’s erasure”comments against trans terminology that they were strongly condemned by the LGBTQ organization GLAAD and unleashed a whole movement against them.

Since then, Rowling has become a kind of symbol and visible face of the trans-exclusionary feminist movement, leading many to accuse her of spreading hatred towards the collective, which has sparked an intense and endless debate around her. This has caused several interpreters of the ‘Harry Potter’ saga publicly clarify that they do not share their positions and support the trans communityincluding the original trio and the stars of the spin-off saga, Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston.

Watson’s words come shortly after the last statements of the writer, who went to Twitter on Women’s Day to reaffirm her positions with several tweets, being accused of transphobia once again. In addition, the author has continued to create controversy and rejection by publicly aligning herself with Caroline Farrow, the campaign manager of CitizenGo, the ultra-Catholic, far-right and anti-LGBTQ sister platform of HazteOír.

Apparently, under a Labor government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day. ? JK Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 8, 2022

“Apparently, under the Labor government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day.”.

Oh of course JK Rowling is friends with Caroline Farrow. Campaign director for anti-LGBT, anti-Gay marriage, anti-Pride, anti-abortion hate group CitizenGo This is what Gender Critical is. Allying with the patriarchy because they hate trans people pic.twitter.com/zl7LfUu0vE ? Katy Montgomerie?? (@KatyMontgomerie) March 13, 2022

Rowling’s controversy reignites Less than a month before the world premiere of ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’, the third installment of the ‘Harry Potter’ prequel saga, where in addition to being its creator, she works as a screenwriter. It remains to be seen if all this affects the performance of the franchise in any way.