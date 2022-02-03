Emma Watson and the excitement of the Harry Potter reunion

Fans of “Harry Potter” received a real surprise in early 2022 with the release of “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts“. The special brought together the three protagonists of the franchise and their various co-stars to reflect on the time spent working on the films. The result was a heartfelt and satisfying retrospective that included some important moments. For some actors, including Emma Watson, it was a truly emotional experience.

Emma Watson and her most exciting moment

Watching Emma Watson interact with Daniel Radclffe, Rupert Grint and other stars was fun, but one of her best moments came during a face-to-face with Grint. During the exchange, the two friends and colleagues expressed mutual love and admiration. And that, as Emma Watson told Vogue UK, is what really moved her most while filming the special.

“When Rupert says things, he really means them. I was amazed at how vulnerable and kind she was deciding to be so publicly. Likewise for Dan, he really touched me how much he has reflected over the years about how different he has been to me as a girl. “

Emma Watson therefore very much appreciated the feelings not only of Rupert Grint but also of Daniel Radcliffe. It can’t be easy for people to break down their personal barriers, especially when they’re in front of the camera. However, the fact that all three stars were so sincere was a testament to how close they still were. Watson also admitted that the trio keep in touch, despite not actually having a group chat.

Affection for colleagues

The “Beauty and the Beast” star had several notable moments in “Return to Hogwarts”. Aside from her moment with Ron Weasley, she has also spoken out about Tom Felton, performer dthe Draco Malfoy he had a crush on. In addition, the actress also talked about her initial desire to leave the franchise in the period in which “The Order of the Phoenix” went into production. Those who saw the special will also remember the funny situation that arose when one of the star’s flashback photos was confused with one of Emma Roberts.

Other parts of the special were thrilling as well as a moment when actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid, discussed the franchise’s legacy. The reunion also paid tribute to the late Alan Rickman, who played Professor Snape, as well as other actors from the series who have since disappeared.

Roberta Rosella

03/02/2022