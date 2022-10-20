Emma Watson, and the haircut that will be a trend in 2023

Emma Watson wears the haircut that everyone will ask for in 2023 | Instagram

The Hollywood actress has become a visionary in terms of fashion trends and this time it was Emma Watson herself, who proves it again by wearing a change of look that promises to become one of the favorites in 2023.

In a new style of the endearing interpreter of Harry Potter He has surprised everyone after showing no fear of radical changes and that is how he changed the way he wore his hair and imposed one of the trends for next year.

The now face and features of Emma Watson have been defined mostly thanks to a pixie cut that looks spectacular on her and with which she proves once again why she is one of the most outstanding celebrities not only for her beauty but also for her indisputable talent.

Recently, the one remembered for her character as “hermione granger” in the saga, is the new image of Prada’s Paradoxe perfume campaign.

It was only in 2010 when the iconic artist born in France on April 15, 1990, wore the pixie hair of “romantic airs” and straighter bangs in honey tones with which Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson captivated everyone and turned him into one one of the most demanded, according to hairdressing experts.

Now, the 32-year-old model and activist, who along with Daniel Radcliffe and Ruper Grint stole the hearts of thousands of young people in the successful magic plot, wears her hair even shorter with a paraded and rocker air in a brown dark almost black with hoop earrings, this in his new participation with the fragrance of the Italian firm, Prada.

Whether the beautylook of the “Princess Pea“in the animated film “The Tale of Desperaux”, whether it is quite real or maybe some kind of wig, the truth is that now the british is once again the center of inspiration for new outfits after wearing inexhaustible sources of options with long hair now she is much more daring with the new way of wearing her hair, the result was brilliant, although surely many will lean towards her iconic hue chestnut for many, its new dark color is a revelation.