Emma Watson and Tom Felton: love, friendship, phone calls

To the love story that doesn’t exist between Emma Watson And Tom Felton new details are added periodically. That blow the fans into raptures. Perhaps never completely convinced that there is only a beautiful friendship between the two former child prodigies of the cinema. We had left them at the reunion for the 20 years of the release of the first Harry Potter film just a few days ago. We find them between the lines of an interview that the actress has just granted. And where she returned to tell the very close relationship that binds her to her first love.

Emma Watson and the phone calls to Tom Felton

“We talk to each other almost every week,” confided Emma Watson to Vogue Uk. An instinctive response, and perhaps for this very reason particularly sincere. The question was what she and Tom Felton, the interpreter of Draco Malfoy, think of the incredible reaction of the public and fans to the revelations contained in the special. Return to Hogwarts. “We just think it was a really nice thing.”

Emma Watson’s first love

But what did they say to each other during the journey back in time that is the special still airing on Sky? Emma Watson admitted that she fell in love with her colleague on set when she was a little girl. And he remembers the exact moment perfectly. “I went into the room where we were schooling on the set. The task we were given was to draw what we thought God looked like. Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I don’t know how to say it: I fell in love with him ».

What does Tom Felton think

Tom Felton, who is 3 years older than Emma, ​​was aware of this. “I was very protective of her,” the actor recalled. Highlighting the great admiration he already felt for Emma, ​​the only true female protagonist of the entire saga, for the pressures and expectations that there were on her. “I’ve always had a soft spot for her and she still continues today.” Their relationship, in fact, is special even today, as Emma points out.

