Emma Watson and Tom Felton slap each other in an unreleased video from the set

Tom Felton aka Draco Malfoy shared a video on Instagram in which he plays slapping himself on the hands with Emma Watson. The images refer us to the filming of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, released in Italy 20 years ago.

Waiting for the Special dedicated to Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the first film of the saga will reunite Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, and which will air in the States on HBO Max on January 1st, we can enjoy an unreleased video of the set.

Tom Felton, who in the saga of the bespectacled wizard played the spiteful and naughty Draco Malfoy, posted on Instagram a video that immortalizes a moment of pause during the processing of his own Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, direct, as we know from Chris Columbus and followed by seven other films, the last of which was Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – part 2, released in 2011. Then came the prequel saga, formed by Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Fantastic Beasts – The Crimes of Grindelwald and from Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, which will arrive in our cinemas in April 2022.

Tom Felton’s video with Emma Watson in which Daniel Radcliffe also peeps out

The first thing that comes to mind, watching the short video shared by Tom Felton is how children were the protagonists of the first film by Harry Potter. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Co. grew up with their characters, and if by the end of the saga they were all out of adolescence, when the adventure of the wizards of Hogwarts school began, they were still in the age of games. And in fact the images that we show you show Felton and the Watson intent on challenging each other to slaps on the hands. To cheer for Tom Felton is Daniel Radcliffe, which peeps out several times. They are also seen Rupert Grint And Jamie Waylett alias Vincent Crabbe, who comments on the challenge. The video was shot before, during or after the scene where Madame Hooch he gives flying lessons to the younger students of the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.