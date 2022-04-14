Emma Watson and Tom Felton’s Relationship Over the Years: From First Crush to BFFs E! News UK

Emma Watson and Tom Felton have developed a close friendship after getting to know each other while making the ‘Harry Potter’ films over the years. Take a look back at their sweet times together from start to presentation here.

Emma Watson31, and Tom Felton, 34, were two of Hollywood’s closest friends in a relationship that began when they were very young. The actress and actor co-starred in the popular Harry Potter movies over the years and went from seemingly in love with each other (at least she did!) to becoming “really good friends” who even sparked dating rumors at times. In 2022, they still often mention each other in interviews or share cute photos on social networks, proving that their bond is stronger than ever.

Check out how their friendship has progressed since their first collaboration in the timeline below!

Emma and Tom work together in the first ‘Harry Potter’ movie

Emma and Tom were first seen side by side in the 2001 film, Harry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stonethe first episode of the popular Harry Potter movies. She played the role of Hermione Granger while Tom played the role of Draco Malfoy. On March 4, 2022, Tom took to his Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo of the two of them, which can be seen above, taken around the same time the first movie was made. They looked so young!

They start appearing together at events in 2002 and leave on the set of the second film “Harry Potter”

The young stars have walked red carpets together at notable events, including a DVD launch party for the first Harry Potter film in May 2002 and the London premiere of scooby-doo in July 2002.

Emma and Tom reprized their roles in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in 2003 and went on to appear on red carpets together for the film’s promo. They also attended the Disney Channel Kids Awards in London that year and posed together for smiling photos.

Emma and Tom Reprise Their Starring Roles in the Third, Fourth, and Fifth ‘Harry Potter’ Movies

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban released in 2004, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire was released in 2005, and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix was released in 2006. The two talented cuties continued to appear together at premieres and other special events, including the New York premiere of the third installment in 2004.

Their ‘Harry Potter’ journey continues with the final three films in the series

Emma and Tom co-starred again in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in 2009, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 in 2010, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 2011. The duo continued their tradition of posing comfortably at red carpet events for movies together.

Emma admits she once had ‘a huge crush’ on Tom

The beauty spilled the wick in a 2011 interview. “For the first two films, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush,” she said Seventeen about his filming time Harry Potter with the guy. “He knows perfectly well. We talked about it – we still laugh about it. We’re really good friends now, and that’s cool.

A ‘Harry Potter’ reunion and hints of a strong bond between them

Tom took to Instagram in 2018 to share a happy black and white photo of him, Emma, ​​and their Harry Potter co-star Matthew Lewis, which played Neville Longbottom, standing and posing together. “Schoolmates #hogwartsalumni,” he captioned the snapshot.

In November 2019, the other of Emma and Tom Harry Potter co-star, Rupert Grint admitted that he felt there was definitely a spark between them when they toured together. “There was always something. There was a little spark,” he said. entertainment tonight. “But we were children. It was like any kind of playground romance.”

Emma and Tom share adorable photos and videos from their 2018 and 2019 outings

Emma posted both a photo and a video in 2018. In the photo, they sat together on the sand of a beach while posing and smiling for the camera, and in the video, they were having fun as crazy while skateboarding. the street together. “Tom’s @origin_series releases November 14th. Congratulations dear friend. #TFToleratingmysubparskatingskillssince1999,” she captioned the post, helping give Tom some promotion.

A year later, Tom mentioned Emma in an interview with Daily mail. “It’s always nice to bump into her, see her at the beach, or over dinner, or whatever,” he told the outlet of their friendship. “She’s an incredibly smart and lovely young lady, so it’s always nice to bump into each other and reminisce a bit about the good old days, but also look forward to the future.”

Tom then shared the photo above which showed him teaching Emma to play the guitar in August 2019. “Quick learner x,” he wrote.

The couple then celebrated Christmas 2019 together. Emma posted another photo of them posing together while on vacation with a few others Harry Potter stars. ” Merry Christmas from us,” she wrote alongside the photo, which can be seen above.

Tom comments on their friendship in 2021 and a 2022 HBO ‘Harry Potter’ special reveals more about their bond

“We are something, if that makes sense in that we have been very close for a long time. And I love her, I think she’s fantastic. Hope she returns the compliment. But when it comes to the romantic side, I think it’s a Slytherin-Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing,” Tom told Entertainment Tonight when asked if the romance rumors were true or not. nope.

In HBO Max Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts special, never-before-seen facts surfaced about the cast, including Emma and Tom. “Emma and I have always loved each other, really,” Tom said at one point during the special.

Emma also opened up about the moment on set when she “fell in love” with Tom. “I walked into the room where we had private lessons,” she said. “The assignment that was given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backwards cap on a skateboard. And… I just don’t know how to put it, I just fell in love with him.

[I] “He used to come every day and look up his number on the roll call,” she added. “It was No. 7 and if his number was on the call sheet, it was a very exciting day. »

Tom also said he “became very protective” of Emma because he was 3 years older and “always had a thing for her and it continues day to day”.

“Nothing has ever, ever, ever, ever happened romantically with us,” Emma concluded in the special. “We just love each other. That’s all I can say about it.