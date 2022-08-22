Emma Watson as a couple (and it’s not with Tom Felton): the star of Harry Potter reveals his rich boyfriend in Venice

“For a long time, I didn’t believe in the phrase, ‘I’m happy to be single’. It took me a long time, but in the end, I’m really very happy to beexplained Emma Watson to Vogue in 2019. I call it being in relationship with myself“. Three years later, and as incredible as it may seem, the star of The beauty and the Beast finally found someone better than her (ahem, impossible!) to be in a relationship.

Emma Watson in a relationship with an heir

It is the DailyMail which reveals the information, the actress – to whom the fans ofHarry Potter lent a relationship with Tom Felton, would today be in love with Brandon Green. His name does not sound familiar ? It’s normal, it’s not an actor met during a shoot, nor even a star in Hollywood. In reality, no one really knows what he’s doing.

After all, if the current most jealous man on the planet’s bank account is even more impressive than Emma Watson’s, it’s simply because he’s the son of entrepreneur Philip Green ( Arcadia Group) and interior designer Tina Green (Green & Mingarelli), a billionaire couple. A rather cool family situation, which allows Brandon not to have to worry about his career and to be able to spend all his free time with Emma Watson. The very definition of “dream life”.

>> QUIZ Harry Potter: are you a real fan of Hermione? The impossible test on the witch <<

Romantic walk in Venice

To date, neither of them has yet formalized this relationship, which would nevertheless last for more than a year now, but the couple was photographed this weekend in Venice (Italy). In particular, we were able to see them walking hand in hand (lucky) and sailing on the Grand Canal (far too cliché). And in view of these images (see here), the actress – who recently put her career on hold, seems more fulfilled than ever.

For the record, in case this relationship does not last, do not expect to come across Emma Watson one day by checking Tinder, Fruitz and company. Also with Vogue in 2019, the actress revealed that the dating app concept was “notnot an option” for her. Conversely, she trusts her friends outside the film industry to find her the rare pearl. “My friends are really good at getting me settled“, she revealed as well.

Just find the Facebook account of one of his friends and cross your fingers…