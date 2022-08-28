Emma Watson as a couple: but who is this lucky person who shares Emma’s life?

Facebook

Twitter

Messenger

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson is a young woman who officiates as an actress. Born in Paris on April 15, 1990, the latter became famous very early. She owes this fame to the role of Hermione Granger, which she played in the Harry Potter film series from 2001 to 2011.

Emma was rewarded for this role. After this film, the actress played other roles in many other films. Like other actresses, Emma Watson also lives a sentimental life. But who could this man who shares Emma’s life be?

Leo Robinton: the mysterious man who shares the life of Emma Watson

Star life has never been easy, especially when it comes to romantic relationships. While some actresses sacrifice their intimate life for their career, others prefer to sacrifice their career for their life as a couple. This is the typical case with actress Emma Watson. The latter got into a romantic relationship with a certain Leo Robinton. According to the media, the latter is an American businessman specializing in the (legal) sale of cannabis. Emma therefore put her career to sleep to settle down with her companion Leo Robinton in order to experience true love.

Is Emma Watson currently in a relationship?

Too discreet in these last moments about her private life, actress Emma Watson no longer shares much with her fans. This finding is a little too suspicious vis-à-vis Internet users. According to some rumors, the actress would no longer be in a relationship with her mysterious companion Leo Robinton. Tom Felton could be the new companion. But for Emma, ​​Tom Felton remains a simple friend, a brother. This to say that the probability is low that she can one day be in a relationship with Tom Felton.

For now, we remember that actress Emma Watson is not in a relationship. We are therefore waiting for her to return to social networks and the media to tell her fans the one who is sharing her life at the moment.