Emma Watson as a couple: her new darling is a billionaire!

Friday August 19, 2022, Emma Watson was spotted strolling the streets of Venice in the arms of a certain Brandon Green. As reported by the “Daily-Mail”, the young man is the son of the controversial British billionaire businessman Sir Philip Green.

Emma Watson is on a little cloud. After calling on the French actress Léa Seydoux to represent the feminine fragrance Candy, the Italian brand Prada chose to make the British actress the new muse of her Prada Paradoxe perfume. On the heart side, the iconic star of Harry Potter is also swimming in full happiness. So, as revealed by the DailyMail, Friday, August 19, this one was photographed in full romantic stay in Venice, hand in hand with a charming dark-haired young man. Her name ? Brandon Green, 29, son of Sir Philip Green, billionaire and former fashion mogul, at the origin of the English group Arcadia (Topshop, Burton, Dorothy Perkins). An empire which had however collapsed in 2019, heavily weakened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The businessman, knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2006, was placed at the heart of many scandalsaccused in recent years of racism, sexual harassment and D’tax evasion. However, Brandon Green has decided not to follow the same path as his illustrious father by committing in particular for the planet. A point that must have seduced Emma Watson, the actress, goodwill ambassador of UN Women, being known for advocating for many causes. Thus, as indicated by the DailyMailthe new half of the one who spent years playing the role of Hermione Granger, would clean”often the beaches” and would carry out numerous charitable actions with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, committed to the protection of the environment.

Emma Watson no longer flutters

Interviewed by Vogue UK in 2019, Emma Watson had confided in her love life and had assured to be “very happy to be single”. “I go out with people, yes. There isn’t a specific person, but I hang out with people, I have dates“, she had specified. And to add:The nice thing is that while things didn’t work out with boys after a few dates, for some it turned into beautiful friendships. […] I am friends with some of my exes.“However, today, the pretty 32-year-old brunette is no longer a heart to take.

