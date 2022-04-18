Entertainment

Emma Watson Avoids Movies With Prosthetics Like Her Life Depends On It

Emma Watson’s acting resume is certainly interesting. She spent 10 years filming and promoting the eight Harry Potter films. However, his projects have been quite eclectic since he hung up his wand. From starring indies like The perks of Being a Wallflower to great Disney hits like Beauty and the Beast, has ventured into a lot of genres. And while the actress admits she doesn’t have a clear strategy for casting roles, there are some things she avoids like the plague. One thing, in particular, is movies that require you to wear prosthetics.

Emma Watson wore facial prosthetics in the latest ‘Harry Potter’ movie

Long-time Watson fans will remember that she wore prosthetics in a movie before. In the epilogue of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, Watson had to be over 19 years old. Creating an older-looking Hermione Granger meant that Watson wore facial prosthetics for the film’s final scene. Many Potterheads will agree that the facial prosthetics looked pretty weird on camera.

