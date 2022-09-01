Emma Watson becomes muse (and director!) of Paradoxe perfume by Prada

The unforgettable Hermione Granger has grown up well. Full of contradictions, the British actress takes on a new role: that of the muse of the latest Prada perfume called Paradoxe. More than the face of this eco-friendly fragrance, she even signs the advertising film as a director.

Increasingly rare in the media, Emma Watson has the gift of making each of her appearances an event. Now the unforgettable actress in the role of Hermione asserts herself today as the ambassador of a new Prada perfume, Paradoxe. The film she made for her promotional campaign has just been released on August 21, 2022:

Emma Watson, muse of the new Paradoxe perfume by Prada

Miuccia Prada, the brand’s founder, said in a press release regarding this collaboration with the actress:

” Our muse is more than just a muse. More than just a face. More than the perfect embodiment of the Prada woman. She is the embodiment of feminine modernity, a celebration of feminine multidimensionality around the world. Sophisticated, fiercely feminine, intensely intellectual. She is everything and its opposite. Always running to the next version of itself. »

For this first Paradoxe perfume campaign, Emma Watson appears on one of the visuals with a short haircut with mini-bangs, a line of black liner foxy eye and an earring in the shape of the brand’s iconic triangular logo.

Screenshot of an Instagram post by Emma Watson dated August 18, 2022.

More than a face, Emma Watson is the director of Prada’s Paradox ad

But it is especially the teaser of the promotional film of the perfume which arouses the attention, since it is carried out by the actress herself. She said in an Instagram post dated the day the campaign was launched:

“When Prada asked me to be the face of their new fragrance campaign, I asked if I could direct it. Months later, and I am able to share the results of the faith they shared in me, with all of you. I can’t wait to share this piece of my art, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it. I could never have done this without my amazing team of collaborators. Thank you for your time, your commitment, your talent and your passion. My directorial debut and Prada’s new refillable fragrance, coming soon. »

On both sides of the lens, Emma Watson plays the role of the director of herself. As for Prada’s Paradoxe perfume, already available for sale, it features notes of neroli in the top, musky in the base, and amber in the heart. And it proceeds from a reflection on sustainable development, in accordance with the ecological commitments of the actress. Because wearing perfume responsibly is not rocket science.



Front page photo credit: Prada.