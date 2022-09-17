EMMA WATSON BECOMES PRADA MUSE FOR PARADOX
…The new so-called “feminine” perfume, which evokes all the definitions that we can have of women and their multi-facets. And who better than feminist icon Emma Watson to embody it?
Directed by McCann Paris and Emma Watson – who is making her directorial debut – the campaign highlights the paradox to be who we are, the paradox to be a woman. Prada, through this video and these photos, celebrates change, the fact of never being the same… But deep down, always oneself. Designed for the new generation who don’t like boxes, don’t like to define themselves. Julien Calot, Creative Director at McCann Paris, explains to us: “ Today we can be plural, explore paradoxical facets of our personalities, while remaining ourselves, unique, singular. That’s what Prada Paradoxe is about, the story of someone who constantly reinvents themselves, while remaining faithful to their core values. As Muiccia Prada used to say “I’m more than one thing, I’m much more than that. »
Emma Watson, an obvious collaboration
Actress, artist and activist, Emma Watson – here in front of and behind the camera – interprets the multi-facets and emancipation evoked by Paradox like nobody. In the short film of the campaign, we see her go through several emotions, several activities, several lives. She tells us: “I think it’s a sign that Prada came to me with this project. It was around the time that I decided, in my heart and in my head, that I wanted to be a director. And I found the concept of a paradox woman so fascinating. I hope that the values conveyed in the campaign will give women a little more space to celebrate themselves, and make them the fullest expression of who they are. »