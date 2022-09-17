EMMA WATSON BECOMES PRADA MUSE FOR PARADOX

BY Clemence Bouquerod



Directed by McCann Paris and Emma Watson – who is making her directorial debut – the campaign highlights the paradox to be who we are, the paradox to be a woman. Prada, through this video and these photos, celebrates change, the fact of never being the same… But deep down, always oneself. Designed for the new generation who don’t like boxes, don’t like to define themselves. Julien Calot, Creative Director at McCann Paris, explains to us: “ Today we can be plural, explore paradoxical facets of our personalities, while remaining ourselves, unique, singular. That’s what Prada Paradoxe is about, the story of someone who constantly reinvents themselves, while remaining faithful to their core values. As Muiccia Prada used to say “I’m more than one thing, I’m much more than that. »