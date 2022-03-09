Emma Watson: Best quotes for female empowerment

Mexico City. / 08.03.2022 13:32:50





One of today’s feminist voices, Emma Watson has fought for equal opportunities between men and women, as well as the acceptance of LGBT+ communities since its early years. The actress and activist she is known for raising her voice for the empowerment of women, as well as being an ambassador to the UN to support the rights of the female sex. Without a doubt, an example to follow thanks to her courage.

Since Watson’s appointment as UN Women Ambassador in 2014, the personality has shared great speeches that have been praised internationally thanks to the feminist vision that she shares and crosses any cultural border

Next, the best phrases of Emma Watson about feminism

1. If I’m supposed to be a princess, I want to be a warrior princess, definitely.

2. I want to be a Renaissance woman. I want to paint, write, act and do it all.

3. The saddest thing for a woman is to play dumb to get a man’s attention.

4. If you are a woman and you have heard a voice in your head that tells you: ‘who are you to say something?’, remember that you are a human being who can change the world.

5. Feminism means equality: political, cultural, social and economic. It is quite simple to understand.

6. Young women are led to believe that they have to be some kind of princess, delicate and fragile, and that is stupid.

7. I believe that, socially, I deserve the same as all women, the same respect as a man.

8. I know how to take care of myself, how to be alone and how to deal with stress. If I hadn’t learned that, I wouldn’t have gotten this far. I never knew I had limits.

9. I don’t want other people to decide who I am. I want to decide for myself.

10. If you are a man and you are in favor of equality, I am sorry to tell you that you are a feminist.

11. I want men to commit so that their daughters, sisters and mothers are freed from prejudice. Also so that their children feel allowed to be vulnerable, human and a more honest and complete version of themselves.

What is your favorite phrase?

mg

​