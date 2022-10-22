Emma Watson bewitches in a transparent lace dress with a very low back

While she has put her acting career on hold for the past three years, Emma Watson has chosen to keep a low profile, living her life away from the spotlight. But the feminist activist occasionally makes exceptions to this vow of discretion when it comes to defending the cause of women. This Thursday, September 15, the 32-year-old actress walked the red carpet alongside an audience of stars to attend the “Caring for Women” dinner, organized by the Kering Foundation in New York. A charity evening whose goal was to raise funds for three associations fighting against violence against women.

Emma Watson, still so magical

During this rare public outing, the interpreter of Hermione in the saga Harry Potter bewitched the audience in a furiously glamorous look. Emma Watson, who coos today with the son of a fashion mogul, looked dazzling in a white lace dress by Alexander McQueen. A romantic and yet devilishly sexy outfit with its plunging neckline in the back, its strategically placed cutouts on the bust and hips and its very revealing transparent fabric. With such a dress, it is also impossible to wear classic underwear, otherwise there will be a fashion faux pas. No bra that holds. Our favorite witch therefore logically chose the topless option for the top, and slipped an almost invisible flesh-colored shorty under her skirt.

And because Emma Watson is not a good little girl, she gave her look a little rock’n’roll and edgy by accessorizing her virginal dress with a black studded clutch – the Pochette en cuir à picots Four Ring Alexander McQueen at 2490 euros to be exact – and black heeled sandals. And if Emma Watson recently made headlines by reviving her short boyish haircut, the new face of Prada perfumes has found her long hair, which she had styled in a small bun that evening.