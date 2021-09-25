Emma Watson: biography – all about the protagonist of Beauty and the Beast

Emma Watson was born on April 5, 1990 in Paris, France, to parents both lawyers. Following the divorce of his parents he moved to England with his mother.

To date she is one of the most successful British actresses and has achieved world fame thanks to the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga.

Very soon Emma Watson she decides that in life she wants to be an actress and from a very young age she starts studying singing, dancing and acting. At the age of 9 she is chosen among the protagonists of Harry Potter and plays the role of Hermione throughout the saga, so his cinematographic and artistic path takes off.

Despite the success Emma she never neglected her studies: she graduated with honors and subsequently enrolled at the University and graduated in English literature in 2014.

Emma Watson and social commitment

Since 2014 Emma Watson it plays a very important role in the social and political world. In the same year she was nominated Goodwill Ambassador by UN Women, an association that deals with gender equality and eliminates social scrutiny between men and women in the world. In 2015 Malala Yousafzai declares, in an interview with the same Watson, of having become a feminist thanks to her. It also takes part in numerous social initiatives and has donated a lot for women who are victims of violence and abuse.

Private life

Emma Watson has an estimated net worth of around $ 80 million and, according to Forbes alone, earned $ 14 million in 2017 alone.

There Watson she is 165 cm tall and today she is a very popular woman both for her physical appearance and for her social commitment, in fact she can boast almost 60 million followers on her social media.

Emma Watson is now engaged to Leo Alexander Robinton a thirty-year-old entrepreneur who seems to have stolen her heart.

