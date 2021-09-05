Emma Watson: boyfriend, movie, age, body and height

She was only 6 when she decided she was going to be an actress. And like the character who made her a world celebrity, she never spared herself to make her dream come true. Smart, decisive, nerd: no, she’s not Harry Potter’s Hermione Granger, she is Emma Watson.

From Paris to Harry Potter

Born in Paris on April 15, 1990 to two English lawyers, Emma spent her childhood in Oxford with her mother and brother. It was there that he began acting, participating in the plays of the theater school he attended, the Stagecoach Theater Arts. Where it was “discovered” by the producers of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 1999.

Since that time, Emma’s life has changed dramatically. He continued his studies until graduation with tutors on the set of the 8 films that make up the saga of the wizard invented by JK Rowling. By proving to be a great student and a very good actress. At the time, in fact, she was the most acclaimed by the critics of the trio of protagonists.

Emma Watson’s films

The first movie after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011) by Emma Watson was Marilyn (2011). Where she plays Lucy, a wardrobe assistant who has a brief flirtation with Colin Clark, played by Eddie Redmayne. A small role, to enter the cinema of adults with small steps.

In fact, there are not many films in which watson has participated. In 2012 she is the co-star in We are infinite. The following year is directed by Sofia Coppola in satirical crime based on a true story, Bling Ring. In 2014 Darren Aronofsky wants her next to the Oscars Russell Crowe And Jennifer Connelly in Noah.

But it is in 2017 that Emma Watson gets the part that can rival that of Hermione. Become Belle for Disney’s new live edition of The beauty and the Beast. A resounding success all over the world, which hit the box office. In addition to receiving the compliments of unanimous critics. They follow The circle (2017), next to Tom Hanks.

And the award-winning Little Women (2019) of Greta Gerwig. “In the future you will see me less on the red carpet and more in conference rooms,” announced Emma. What did he mean? That in his life, much more is happening right now.

Loading... Advertisements

READ HERE ALL THE NEWS ABOUT EMMA

Hermione’s fame

Shaking off the Hermione Granger character was a physical act for Emma Watson. First she cut her hair very short. Ending up on the covers of all the newspapers. Then she chose to take back the normality of any twenty year old. Like? Going to university. Emma Watson is a graduate of the prestigious Brown University in English literature.

But Hermione’s fame also allowed her to use her celebrity status for good. A convinced feminist, Emma has been the UN Ambassador for women’s issues for years now. She fights for the schooling of girls in the poorest places on earth. Just as we fight, for example, for wage equality. And that’s what he would like to deal with more and more. Making the world a better place for women.

READ HERE ALL THE NEWS ON THE HARRY POTTER SAGA

Emma Watson’s brothers and sisters

Very jealous of her private life. Emma doesn’t like to talk about her family, which is respectfully behind the scenes of her career. “I am a daughter and a sister. I have a whole other life away from here, ”he said. And, in fact, this “other life” is quite numerous. Emma’s parents Jacqueline and Chris separated when she was 5 and her brother Alex, 3. They lived with their mother in Oxford, spending weekends in London with their father. And his new family. Composed of the second wife and three other children.

Emma, ​​in fact, has two twin sisters, Nina And Lucy (born in 2004), and a little brother, Toby (born in 2003), who are much smaller than her. But the relationship that binds them is very strong. Over the years, the actress has been seen several times accompanying children to school. And if with Alex she posed for a Burberry campaign, little Lucy played the older sister in a cameo in the BBC film Ballet Shoes.

Leo, Emma Watson’s boyfriend

Just as she doesn’t like talking about family, Emma doesn’t want to share her love life. We know – from what he said Rupert Grint – that the young actress had an affair on the Harry Potter set with Tom Felton, the interpreter of Draco Malfoy. The two, judging by their scial profiles – have remained close friends.

We know she had an affair with the actor from Glee, Chord Overstreet, which lasted a few months. Which in 2014 was with the rugby player Matt Janney, while in 2018 with the businessman Brendan Wallace.

Since the end of 2019, however, Emma’s heart has been busy with the entrepreneur of her age Leo Robinton. Spotting them together is very difficult. Look at the photos above: they are among the very few in circulation. But we know they both live in London. And that since his name emerged in the newspapers, Leo has deleted all his social profiles. If this is not love …

BROWSE THE GALLERY AND SEE EMMA’S MOST BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION