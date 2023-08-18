Emma Watson Brought to Wimbledon Linen Pants You Won’t Want to Take Off This Summer Vogue Spain

wimbledon This summer event has become the quintessential one. neither lady di He wanted to miss it at the time and now celebrities love it Emma Watson, Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung or Brad Pitt, The most prestigious appointments and which can only be attended by privileged people who have tickets (or guests) are the individual finals. The men’s final was played by veteran Novak Djokovic and the young Spanish tennis player. Carlos Alcaraz. The latter came out on top by winning his first Wimbledon tournament at the young age of 20.

Although the main reason celebrities attend the event is to enjoy the tennis, Wimbledon has become a catwalk for the hottest trends and the foreshadowing of the season to come, After the controversy over the color of the underwear (this is the first year the rules have been relaxed in favor of tennis players), the outfits themselves have surprised, especially off the court. till royal box he came Kate Middleton Wrapped in green. The future Queen of England watched the match with her husband and children and was in charge of presenting the trophy to Carlitos Alcaraz. On Your Behalf, Philanthropist and Activist Emma Watson He also did not want to miss the final in which he participated with his brother Alexander. they both chose A matching look, but in reverse: A shared suit jacket. led by emma coral pants the hottest of the moment and her brother Jacket of the same fabric and tone, they also opted white colored clothes to match it, Both dresses were in line with the Wimbledon look.

The actress wore matching linen fabric pants wearing a sleeveless white shirt with oversize lapels And with some shoes and bags from Lowe’s, Although white is the typical color of tennis, the color of its star apparel, the pants, caught everyone’s attention. cut type was Carrot And I couldn’t help her more. Thanks to the loose fit of this variant The most iconic garment of the summer, its versatility just soared, These pants are perfect for a look that requires a certain sophistication like the occasion Emma wore them and are equally ideal for a more casual look by incorporating a crop top Or a print T-shirt.

He tennis score It is still one of the most sought after trends this season and we want to dress like we are going to play tennis too. We want to emulate the looks that make partygoers wow us,