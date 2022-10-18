Entertainment

Emma Watson calls ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Tom Felton her ‘soulmate’ in heartfelt foreword to her book

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 1 2 minutes read

The feelings are mutual between Emma Watson and Tom Felton as they divulge more information about their enchanting but hard to describe connection.

While their romantic relationship is about as real as the magical magic of the film series that catapulted them to fame, “Harry Potter,” there is, as Felton describes it, “something unspoken” between the two. two co-stars.

In Felton’s new book, “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard,” her longtime friend Watson wrote the foreword, sharing that she and Felton had “loved each other… a special way”.

The ‘Little Women’ actress comically noted, “I’ve lost count of the times people have said to me, ‘You must have kissed drunk, just once!’ “You must have kissed! ‘There must be something!’”

Emma Watson wrote the foreword to Tom Felton’s new book, “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard”.
(Dia Dipasupil/Stuart C. Wilson)

EMMA WATSON, TOM FELTON AND OTHER ‘HARRY POTTER’ STARS REUNITE FOR HOLIDAY PICTURE

She writes: “Like Tom, I always struggle to explain to people the nature of our connection and our relationship… For over 20 years now, we have loved each other in a special way.”

She revealed: “It’s one of the purest loves I can think of. We are kindred spirits and have always supported each other. I know we always will. It makes me emotional to think about it.”

Watson went so far as to say that Felton is the person in her life who knows her best. “Do you know that person in your life who makes you feel seen? This person who is somehow a witness to everything that happens? This person who knows – really knows – what’s happening to you and what you’re going through, without anything having to be said? For me, that person is Tom Felton. “

Tom Felton writes about his relationship with "Harry Potter" co-star Emma Watson: "There was something unsaid between us."

Tom Felton writes of his relationship with ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Emma Watson: “There was something unspoken between us.”
(Brian Rasic)

When the “Harry Potter” franchise started rolling, along with other young stars like Daniel Radcliffe, Watson was just a “puppy, desperate for [Felton’s] Warning.” She remembers having followed the actor on the set at the age of 9; be less amorous and more troublesome.

Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, couldn’t be less like his cruel character, writes Watson. “He could have played a tyrant. He might even have felt like a tyrant at times. But believe me: it couldn’t be further from one. He is creative, sensitive and sincere. He is a person who wants to love everything and everyone.”

During the ‘Harry Potter’ 20th anniversary reunion special shown on HBO Max, Watson purged the air, exclaiming, “Nothing has ever, ever, ever, ever happened romantically with us… We love ourselves. That’s all I could say about it.”

Felton echoed his statements, saying in his memoir that he didn’t believe he had ever been in love with his co-star. He wrote: “I’ve always had a secret love for Emma, ​​but maybe not in the way people might want to hear… That’s not to say there was never a spark between us. There certainly were, just at different times.”

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Emma Watson was last linked to Brandon Green, son of fashion icon Sir Philip Green.

Emma Watson was last linked to Brandon Green, son of fashion icon Sir Philip Green.
(David M. Benett)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Watson has kept her romantic life out of the headlines, having recently been linked to Brandon Green, as reported by People magazine.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Tom Felton and Emma Watson were in love?

6 mins ago

Ballon d’Or 2022: Neymar gives his opinion

7 mins ago

Nick Fury is replaced as director of SHIELD in a new ad with Samuel L. Jackson

17 mins ago

Netflix premieres The School of Good and Evil on the eve of Halloween

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button