Emma Watson calls ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Tom Felton her ‘soulmate’ in heartfelt foreword to her book

The feelings are mutual between Emma Watson and Tom Felton as they divulge more information about their enchanting but hard to describe connection.

While their romantic relationship is about as real as the magical magic of the film series that catapulted them to fame, “Harry Potter,” there is, as Felton describes it, “something unspoken” between the two. two co-stars.

In Felton’s new book, “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard,” her longtime friend Watson wrote the foreword, sharing that she and Felton had “loved each other… a special way”.

The ‘Little Women’ actress comically noted, “I’ve lost count of the times people have said to me, ‘You must have kissed drunk, just once!’ “You must have kissed! ‘There must be something!’”

She writes: “Like Tom, I always struggle to explain to people the nature of our connection and our relationship… For over 20 years now, we have loved each other in a special way.”

She revealed: “It’s one of the purest loves I can think of. We are kindred spirits and have always supported each other. I know we always will. It makes me emotional to think about it.”

Watson went so far as to say that Felton is the person in her life who knows her best. “Do you know that person in your life who makes you feel seen? This person who is somehow a witness to everything that happens? This person who knows – really knows – what’s happening to you and what you’re going through, without anything having to be said? For me, that person is Tom Felton. “

When the “Harry Potter” franchise started rolling, along with other young stars like Daniel Radcliffe, Watson was just a “puppy, desperate for [Felton’s] Warning.” She remembers having followed the actor on the set at the age of 9; be less amorous and more troublesome.

Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, couldn’t be less like his cruel character, writes Watson. “He could have played a tyrant. He might even have felt like a tyrant at times. But believe me: it couldn’t be further from one. He is creative, sensitive and sincere. He is a person who wants to love everything and everyone.”

During the ‘Harry Potter’ 20th anniversary reunion special shown on HBO Max, Watson purged the air, exclaiming, “Nothing has ever, ever, ever, ever happened romantically with us… We love ourselves. That’s all I could say about it.”

Felton echoed his statements, saying in his memoir that he didn’t believe he had ever been in love with his co-star. He wrote: “I’ve always had a secret love for Emma, ​​but maybe not in the way people might want to hear… That’s not to say there was never a spark between us. There certainly were, just at different times.”

Watson has kept her romantic life out of the headlines, having recently been linked to Brandon Green, as reported by People magazine.