Emma Watson calls Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton her soulmate.

“We have loved each other in a special way,” she says.

After much speculation, Emma Watson has finally explained the nature of her relationship with actor Tom Felton.

The couple starred in the franchise Harry Potter, where they met and developed a one-of-a-kind bond. Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the legendary films, recently published a memoir titled Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard . Watson included an idea of ​​his special bond in the prologue.

She wrote: “Like Tom, I always have a hard time explaining to people the nature of our connection and relationship. For over twenty years, we loved each other in a special way, and I’ve lost count of the times people have said to me, ‘You must have kissed drunk, just once!’ You must have kissed! ‘There has to be something!'”

Watson, who played Hermione Granger, continued: “But what we have is much deeper than that. It’s one of the purest loves I can think of. We are soul mates, and we have always supported each other. I know we always will.”

Watson previously admitted she had a crush on Felton in the reunion special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts which premiered on HBO Max earlier this year.