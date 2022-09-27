Emma Watson Calls Tom Felton Her ‘Soul Mate’

The young actors of the harry potter saga have known each other for 20 years. They forged strong ties and they are still close today. But the duo that has not let go for two decades is that formed by Emma Watson and Tom Felton.

The preface to Tom Felton’s book

Tom Felton is about to release his memoirs. This is the book”Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard“. The latter will be released on October 13, 2022 and will allow all fans of the character of Draco Malfoy to learn more behind the scenes of the Harry Potter saga.

Cosmopolitan UK shared a post from a fan account of the actor who got the proofs of the book. We discover that it is Emma Watson who wrote the 4 preface pages of his friend’s biography. She says in particular: “Like Tom, I always find it difficult to explain to people the nature of our connection and our relationship. For more than 20 years now, we have loved each other in a special way, and I have lost the count of times people have said to me, ‘You must have kissed drunk, just once!’ But what we have is much deeper than that.”

Emma Watson adds, “It’s one of the purest loves I can think of. We’re kindred spirits and we’ve always had each other’s backs. I know we always will.”

Words that are sure to touch Harry Potter fans enormously.

The friendship of Tom Felton and Emma Watson

The two actors met when they were around ten years old on the set of the first film in the Harry Potter saga. Emma Watson confessed to falling in love with the young actor when she met him. Older than her, he knew her feelings and considered her a little sister. Over time, a solid friendship was built between the two actors.

They moved to Los Angeles in two houses not far from each other and even went on vacation together. Emma Watson’s beautiful statement in the preface to Tom Felton’s book proves how close they are 20 years after their meeting.