Emma Watson calls Tom Felton her soulmate

UK : Emma Watson calls Tom Felton her ‘soul mate’

While rumors of an affair between the two actors have been running for years, the actress fueled them in the preface to her colleague’s memoir.

Emma Watson and Tom Felton in ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’. Nick Wall/HBO/The Hollywood Archive

When they met for the first time, on the set of the first installment of the saga “Harry Potter”, in 2000, Emma Watson and Tom Felton were only children. Although twenty-two years have passed, the two British actors have never lost sight of each other. Better: they remained very close, to the point that rumors of a love story circulate regularly, more or less fueled by the 32-year-old Englishwoman who would date a wealthy heir .

A year after having confessed in ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ that she fell in love with Tom when they played together in the films that made them famous, Emma gave food for thought to all those who firmly believe in an affair between her and her 35-year-old colleague. In the preface to “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard”, Tom Felton’s memoir to be released on October 12, 2022, the one who played the role of Hermione called Draco’s interpreter her “soul sister”.

“Like Tom, I always struggle to explain the nature of our connection and our relationship. For more than twenty years now, we have loved each other in a special way and I have lost count of the times people have told me that we must have slept together while drunk. But what we have is much deeper than that. It’s one of the purest loves I know. We are kindred spirits and have always supported each other. I know we always will,” she wrote.

