Emma Watson came on vacation to Italy in Positano: here are the photos!

Despite the rampant Coronavirus emergency, there have been many international stars who have decided to come to our country for the 2020 holidays! Among these we also find one of our favorite actresses, the talented and beautiful Emma Watson!

Emma Watson came on vacation to Italy: that’s where she is!

If in recent days he had been to visit us Harry Styles (here are his photos in Italy!) now it is Emma Watson who has chosen Italy as the location for her summer holidays. Emma, ​​for the occasion, decided to spend some time in the splendid Positano, the pearl of the wonderful Amalfi coast, in the province of Salerno.

In recent days, the paparazzi have pinched the unforgettable actress who plays Hermione Granger in a cove of Positano, while enjoying the sun, the sea and a well-deserved relaxation.

Emma is not alone in these days of midsummer. Together with her, in fact, we also see some friends portrayed in photos. In any case, it seems that Emma is also spending these days with Leo Alexander Robinton, her new boyfriend. Emma, ​​who formalized the relationship last April, seems to have very serious intentions among other things. In fact, it seems that the actress has already introduced her boyfriend to the whole family!

Below you will find all the shots of Emma Watson on vacation in our beautiful Positano!

Emma Wats0n paparazzi on vacation in Positano – 07.08.20 pic.twitter.com/Gmq2cG8ZTS – Emma Watson ITALY (@EmWatsonITALY) August 12, 2020

Emma Watson paparazzi on vacation in Positano – 07.08.20 pic.twitter.com/BLRfFS5sAo – Emma Watson ITALY (@EmWatsonITALY) August 12, 2020

Emma paparazzata on vacation in Positano – 03.08.20 pic.twitter.com/qUBo55i8Zc – Emma Watson ITALY (@EmWatsonITALY) August 12, 2020

Emma paparazzata on vacation in Positano – 04.08.20 pic.twitter.com/As9JWEkkts – Emma Wats0n ITALY (@EmWatsonITALY) August 12, 2020

The photos refer to last August 4th and 5th. We do not know, at least for now, if Emma has decided to stay in our country for a few more days and if she is still in Italy.