News

Emma Watson came on vacation to Italy in Positano: here are the photos!

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Despite the rampant Coronavirus emergency, there have been many international stars who have decided to come to our country for the 2020 holidays! Among these we also find one of our favorite actresses, the talented and beautiful Emma Watson!

Emma Watson came on vacation to Italy: that’s where she is!

If in recent days he had been to visit us Harry Styles (here are his photos in Italy!) now it is Emma Watson who has chosen Italy as the location for her summer holidays. Emma, ​​for the occasion, decided to spend some time in the splendid Positano, the pearl of the wonderful Amalfi coast, in the province of Salerno.

emma watson

In recent days, the paparazzi have pinched the unforgettable actress who plays Hermione Granger in a cove of Positano, while enjoying the sun, the sea and a well-deserved relaxation.

Emma is not alone in these days of midsummer. Together with her, in fact, we also see some friends portrayed in photos. In any case, it seems that Emma is also spending these days with Leo Alexander Robinton, her new boyfriend. Emma, ​​who formalized the relationship last April, seems to have very serious intentions among other things. In fact, it seems that the actress has already introduced her boyfriend to the whole family!

emma watson

Below you will find all the shots of Emma Watson on vacation in our beautiful Positano!

emma watson

The photos refer to last August 4th and 5th. We do not know, at least for now, if Emma has decided to stay in our country for a few more days and if she is still in Italy.


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

362
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
281
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
157
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
116
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
111
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
107
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
102
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
98
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
98
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top