Emma Watson, caught, more in love than ever, with her boyfriend

Since the end of ‘Harry Potter’and throughout his career, Emma Watson has been characterized by stay private about your life private. In an interview with Vanity Fair he told his reasons for it: “I want to be forceful: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview without waiting for the paparazzi to be taking pictures of me when I leave the house.”

And it is something that the actress has applied to her love life. The latest news about it is from mid-2021, when was in a relationship with Leo Robintonthe fact that he was her partner for two yearsand with which there was speculation that they were considering a future as a marriage.

Nevertheless, her relationship with Robinton endedand almost a year ago, in September 2021, started dating Brandon Green, with which he was then seen walking around London. Its about son of Sir Philip Greenowner of the Arcadia business group, under which firms such as Topshop, Dorothy Perkins or Miss Selfridge operate.

Now, almost a year later, the couple has been seen again by Venicewhere they have been photographed holding hands, and navigating the city’s canals in one of its mythical gondolas, as can be seen in these images collected by People magazine.

A) Yes, the couple seems to strengthen the relationship a year later since they were first seen together, with a trip around Europe celebrating how in love they seem with each other.

Despite the secrecy with which she treats her private life, Emma Watson recently recalled who was one of his first ‘crushes’which took a long time to shoot in ‘Harry Potter’. Long after, the attraction was reciprocalas you can see in the video above.

