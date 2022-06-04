Emma Watson celebrates her 32nd birthday by joining the cast of ‘Atatürk’, the new Disney+ series

A new project knocks on the door of British actress Emma Watson; This is the series “Atatürk”the new bet of Disney+ and with which it intends to revolutionize the market by uniting the best of Turkey with great Hollywood actors.

As part of his 32nd birthday, it was revealed thatThe actress behind ‘Hermione Granger’ in the Harry Potter saga joins the cast of the Turkish series ‘Atatürk’.

According to the first reports, this Disney project in collaboration with a Turkish production is the biography of the first president of the Republic of Turkey. In this telenovela, the life of this important figure in the country will be reviewed during two seasons of six chapters each.

Next to Emma Watson is also expected to be the Turkish actor Aras Bulut Iynemliwho will play the president of the Republic and is known for the series: ‘Fugitive’, ‘Ada masali’ or ‘Çukur’ and the movie ‘Miracle in cell 7’.

In addition to first-rate performances, this production will feature a great soundtrack by Oscar-winning musician Hans Zimmer.

This is how the acclaimed actress Emma Watson arrives from the hand of Disney + to join the phenomenon that Turkish productions have becomea fact that has caused expectation around the role he will play.

Although so far it is not known when it will be released on the popular streaming platform, so far it has been revealed that it will be directed by Mehmet Ada Öztekin and its filming is expected to start this summer.

