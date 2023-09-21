Emma Watson combines two of autumn’s biggest trends in one eye-catching look

getty images

When it comes to celebrities who prefer to stay away from the limelight, Emma Watson is one name that comes to mind. We completely respect her desire for privacy, but this means that when she comes out, all eyes are on her. Even more so because she always looks super chic.

This was certainly the case when Emma attended the Soho House Awards in New York earlier this month. Putting a beautiful twist on the nude dress trend, the actress stunned in a subtle transparent Christian Dior dress, which featured a crochet bodice and transparent pleated maxi skirt.

‘Naked’ dressing has been big news this year, but for her latest look Emma chose two other trending aesthetics: preppy chic and stealth wealth. It’s a timeless sophisticated style that we’re definitely looking forward to emulating this season.

getty images

Emma’s monochromatic Prada ensemble, seen with her beloved dog Sofia during the city’s Fashion Week in Milan, consisted of a crisp white button-down shirt and a navy blue mini skirt with large gold buttons down the front. A white ribbed cloth was wrapped around his shoulders.

As far as accessories are concerned, Emma wore white patent kitten heel slingbacks on her feet and carried the Prada Bianco Arce leather shoulder bag.

getty images

The office-ready, school uniform-esque outfit fits perfectly into preppy chic, especially the way Emma styled her jumper rather than wearing it properly. Similarly, the muted color palette and luxurious clothes (come on, she’s wearing Prada) projected an image of secret wealth, quiet luxury, as championed on succession.

Her choice of white bag and shoes further emphasized the latter point. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Emma rocking all-white accessories. In fact, none other than the Princess of Wales uses the same styling trick, using white accessories to give her outfit a chic and elevated finish.

Do you want to copy Emma’s preppy chic/cool luxury style this autumn? Here are some of the mini skirts we’re shopping right now to help us do just that…

the story continues

You might also like