Emma Watson comments on the words of JK Rowling

Also Emma Watson sides with the trans community and consequently against the words of JK Rowling. The actress wanted to make her support felt by the community through some tweets on the occasion of Pride 2020. This is the thought expressed: “Trans people are what they say they are and they deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or informed that they are not what they say they are”. So he added: “I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.” Emma Watson finally invited followers to make donations to two associations committed to the forefront of rights.

Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. – Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

Two characters many linked to the saga have already intervened on the topic of transphobic tweets. Let’s talk about Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter interpreter) ed Eddie Redmayne (protagonist of the saga of Fantastic Beasts and where to find them. The latter has released his statements through the Variety portal. Here is a part of the thought “Respect for trans people remains a cultural imperative and over the years I have tried to constantly educate myself. It is an ongoing process ”. The actor then added: “Having worked with JK Rowling and members of the transgender community, I wanted to make my position absolutely clear.”

Daniel Radcliffe also sides against JK Rowling

The position of Daniel Radcliffe: “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against any advice given by professional health associations, which have far more experience in the matter than I have or Jo “. The actor also addressed fans of the Harry Potter saga: “For people who now feel that their experience of the books has been ruined or undermined, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you. I hope you do not completely lose what you have found of value to you in these stories ”.