Emma Watson confesses how close her relationship with Tom Felton is and how often they talk

Emma Watson is very loved by fans of ‘Harry Potter’for her role as Hermione Granger, and we will always remember her for it. Tom Felton lived it differentlysince he played Draco Malfoy, and his character was an evil wizard that made life difficult for Harry Potter. Playing this role, as the actor confessed, brought him Many difficulties in his private life, especially when flirting, with one important exception.

And it is that Emma Watson, on the occasion of the reunion that starred the stars of ‘Harry Potter’, he confessed to ET Canada her attraction to Tom Felton the first years in which they shared shootings as Hogwarts students: “I used to come every day and look for his number on the shooting sheet. It was number 7, and if he showed up, then it was a much more exciting day. [Tom] He was three years older so to him it was more like, ‘You’re like my little sister.

Emma and Tom have always had a special relationship and they have shown that their friendship has endured over time with many meetings and even vacations together in recent years, which have raised courtship rumors. In an interview that Emma Watson gave to Vogue, she was honest about her early infatuation, and about the relationship that binds her to Tom today: “We talk practically every week.and we think it’s kind of cute”.

For Felton, that was no secret.and that’s how he remembered it in the special reunion: “I think I was in the makeup chair and someone blurted out something like, ‘yes i was in love with you‘” This was not an impediment for the actors to gain confidence and establish a beautiful relationship of support that, even today, they have a hard time putting a name to.

In an interview with US Weekly, Tom Felton referred to the special bond they maintain: “We are something, if that makes any sense. We’ve been close for a long time. I adore her. I think it’s fantastic. I think she’s part of what we’ve all been a part of, but she’s the only girl, certainly the youngest on the set, and growing up with what she had to grow up with was incredibly exciting. Now you’re going to bring tears to my eyes, but no, I think he’s a fantastic influence on the world“.

Surely you are interested in:

Emma Watson confesses why she considers herself “sensible and boring”: “It’s amazing that she had any friends”