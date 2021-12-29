Emma Watson, confession about the terrible years of “Harry Potter”: “I was alone and scared, I thought about leaving the role”

The confessions of Emma Watson alias Hermione Granger. And the Daily Mail to publish an exclusive preview of an excerpt of the actress’s exclusive interview that will be broadcast on New Year’s Eve in the highly anticipated special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts“, Dedicated to the saga of the wizard created by JK Rowling. In the excerpt, Emma Watson reveals an unprecedented background, that is to have been one step away from leaving the role which made her famous all over the world: “I don’t know if you’ve ever felt like you’ve reached a point where you think ‘it will be like this forever’”.

It was 2007, on the eve of the filming of the fifth chapter “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”, when went into crisis and thought about giving up everything: “I was scared, things had started to get bold for all of us. The fans sincerely wanted me to be successful and everyone genuinely supported each other. So I took courage, it was fantastic “. The highly anticipated Max Original retrospective, ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts‘, will be broadcast in Italy as an absolute TV premiere on Sky on an entirely dedicated channel, Sky Cinema Harry Potter and streamed on Now, simultaneously with the USA, at 9 am on New Year’s Eve. As announced, the special will give fans a magical first-person journey to discover one of the most loved film sagas of all time, proposing a reunion between Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other esteemed cast members and the directors who participated in the making of the eight films in the Harry Potter saga.

This unique televised event – born to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first chapter, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, will offer an unprecedented chat with the cast, insights from the creative team behind the saga’s magic, and commentary from creator JK Rowling. The memorable reunion of the saga will also be attended by Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and directors Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates. In addition to the reunion special the Sky Cinema Harry Potter channel, which will be accessed from 1 to 16 January, will host all eight films in the saga.