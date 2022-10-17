Emma Watson confirms what will be the haircut that we will ask for the most in hairdressers in 2023

Emma Watson is one of the prescriber actresses of hair trends and most admired beauty, we know. Above all, after contemplating the new perfume campaign paradox of prada who stars this season. And now, even more so, to the delight of all beauty editors and hair professionals because the actress has once again left us speechless with the haircut that I already wore in 2010 and it was one of the most demanded in hairdressers of all the world. That yes, with certain touches of effect that we love.

The coolest version of short hair

Emma Watson with the most inspiring short haircut of the season and that will be pure fashion in 2023.Getty.

It seems like yesterday when we saw Emma Watson with that pixie haircut after shooting the entire Harry Potter film series where she played Hermione Granger and now we have felt a new crush on her. let v included with her new hair look, which appears to be real and not a wig, as she stars in the campaign for the new fragrance from the Italian firm. Yes ok in 2010 I wore one pixie hair with romantic airs and with a straighter fringe in honey tones, now she does it with a more paraded and rocker short haircut in a dark brown almost black with hoop earrings. This new change of look favors her a lot and is far from the one she wore then, even with hairpins and that, as the experts at Q spacewas one of the most demanded and iconic.

Emma Watson with the romantic pixie cut that became an icon in 2010.GTres Online.

But going back to the current look, we are sure that in hairdressers this change of look will be as successful or more successful than its predecessor and will be pure fashion in 2023 in all its versions every time Emma Watson bets on the short hair becomes the change of timeless look and object of desire of all beautyfans. We are also plagued by doubts as to whether it is a false look or a real haircut, but what is clear is that the British actress always inspires all our outfits as an inexhaustible source of trends, even with long hair.

The most viral haircut

With a casual and slightly longer bangs in the area of ​​​​the ears in chocolate brown, Emma Watson now sports a very short hair but at the same time fresh and current that promises to be viral. “Pixies with short bangs show a self-confident, sophisticated woman who knows the trail she leaves in her wake. The figures are stylized and thus appear more enigmatic. In its shorter version it is very feminine, especially combed to the side or with very short bangs. It is a safe bet in terms of trends for this new season”, concludes the stylist regarding the actress’s look Maria Jose Llata from the hairdresser Call Career.

