Emma Watson could buy the fastest car in the world

Emma Watson is a British actress, mainly known for having played a girl named Hermione Granger in the legendary saga of magic, Harry Potter. As of today, she is a 33-year-old adult with a lot of money under her belt. To such an extent that she could buy the most expensive car in the world! Slide and find out!

October 04, 2022 6:56 p.m.

Emma Watson’s life is quite peculiar, at just 11 years old she rose to fame acting in this captivating saga. Her role was that of a smart-alecky girl with a knack for magic. Emma successfully played this character for more than ten years and this led her to be one of the main acting figures worldwide.

It must not be easy to become an eminence at such a young age. Fame and money can blow anyone’s mind. Although, due to the nature of the actress, she has never been seen giving herself great luxuries. Beyond this, It is estimated that his fortune amounts to 85 million dollars, a number more than enough to acquire the fastest car in the world: Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300.

This machine, valued at 3.5 million dollars, holds the speed record after marking an impressive figure of 490.484 km / h, on the verge of 500 km/h (the mark the experts are trying to reach). This Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ will also be in limited production: only 30 units will see the light.

It differs from the series model in increasing the power of the 8.0-liter W16 that equips the French hypercar. A) Yes, the Chiron Super Sport 300+ yields 1,600 CV, 100 CV more than the conventional Chiron. Bugatti has not revealed what its acceleration is in 0-100, but it has confirmed that It goes from 0 to 200 in 5.8 seconds and reaches 300 in 12.1 seconds. This means that it is 0.3 seconds faster than the conventional Chiron from 0-200 and 1.0 seconds faster from 0-300. At 0-400, he takes it out for two whole seconds.

Really impressive numbers, although going back to Emma Watson, as much as the money reaches her, we do not believe that it is the actress’s profile. Currently, she hasn’t been seen much in movies and/or TV series, Emma at the moment is more inclined to the humanistic side. In 2014 she was named a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. Her efforts are dedicated to UN Women’s goodwill embassy for the empowerment of young women and gender equality.