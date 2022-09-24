Emma Watson couldn’t wait for a ‘Harry Potter’ scene to end

To say that Emma Watson shot many scenes for Harry Potter It would be a gross understatement. The actor spent a whole decade filming the most popular movies. Because she was part of the golden trio, she appeared in the vast majority of all eight movies. Overall, Watson really enjoyed and appreciated working on the movies. However, there were some scenes that he couldn’t wait to finish.

Emma Watson, student of ‘Harry Potter’ | Taylor Hill/Wire Image

Emma Watson didn’t enjoy having to kiss her ‘Harry Potter’ co-stars

Over the years, Watson hasn’t been shy about sharing how uncomfortable she felt while filming certain scenes in Harry Potter. Certainly the Little woman The actress was not happy about having to kiss her co-stars, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe. Since she had grown up with her fellow actors, she considered them brothers. So naturally having to kiss them was an awkward moment. But still, there was one scene that was even worse than her kiss scenes.

The movie star recalls the scene she couldn’t wait to finish

Fans will remember that in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, Ron, Harry and Hermione make a daring escape from Gringotts on a dragon. Eventually, they choose to fall into a lake before the dragon notices their presence. While the scene is visually stunning, it was challenging to film weather-wise. Watson, Radcliffe and Grint had to jump into a lake in the dead of winter in England.

“The lake didn’t get hot, and because we had to change as part of the next scene, we couldn’t wear anything underneath,” Watson reminded JoBlo. “I was lucky. I had my bottoms with some thermals on, but I thought, ‘This must be a joke.’ It was so cold. I think Rupert thought at one point that his heart had stopped beating. I hate being cold more than anything, so that was my most memorable day. I was like, ‘I can’t wait for this to be over!’ We spent almost the entire [Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows —] Part 2 soggy.”

Filming ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2’ was particularly challenging for Watson

It sounds like Watson isn’t kidding about hating being cold. She admits that filming the last two movies was particularly challenging for her due to the weather conditions. In fact, the shining ring The actress admits that she spent days crying while filming the finale. Harry Potter movie because it was almost always wet and cold. Watson revealed that the weather conditions made her feel exhausted most days and that she constantly longed for sleep.

While filming the lake scene and the ending Harry Potter film was a challenge, Watson managed to pull through. Since her character is on the run for most of the last two movies, her exhausted nature may have helped her performance. However, we can understand why she was desperate to wrap up the lake scene.

