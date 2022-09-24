Emma Watson Couldn’t Wait For A Scene From ‘Harry Potter’ To End

To say that Emma Watson shot a lot of scenes for Harry Potter would be a gross understatement. The actor spent an entire decade filming wildly popular movies. Because she was part of the golden trio, she was featured in the vast majority of the eight films. Overall, Watson really enjoyed and enjoyed working on the films. However, there were certain scenes that she couldn’t wait to get over.

Former student of “Harry Potter” Emma Watson | Taylor Hill/WireImage

Emma Watson didn’t like having to kiss her ‘Harry Potter’ co-stars

Over the years, Watson hasn’t been shy about sharing how uncomfortable she felt while filming certain scenes of Harry Potter. Admittedly, the Little woman The actor wasn’t happy about having to kiss his co-stars, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe. As she had grown up with her fellow actors, she considered them brothers. So naturally having to kiss them created an awkward moment. But still, there was one scene that was even worse than her kissing scenes.

The movie star recalls the scene she couldn’t wait to get over

Fans will remember that in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, Ron, Harry and Hermione boldly escape from Gringotts on a dragon. Eventually, they choose to throw themselves into a lake before the dragon notices their presence. Although the scene was visually stunning, it was difficult to shoot depending on the weather. Watson, Radcliffe and Grint had to throw themselves into a lake in the middle of winter in England.

“The lake was unheated, and because we had to change as part of the next scene, we couldn’t wear anything underneath,” Watson recalled to JoBlo. ” I was lucky. I had my lower half with thermals, but I was like, ‘This must be a joke.’ It was so cold. I think Rupert thought at some point that his heart had stopped beating. I hate being cold more than anything, so this was my most memorable day. I thought, ‘I can’t wait for this to end!’ We spent almost all of [Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows —] Part 2 soaked”.

The filming of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” was particularly difficult for Watson

It seems Watson doesn’t care about hating being cold. She admits that filming the last two films was particularly difficult for her due to the weather conditions. In reality, The bling ring actor admits she spent days in tears while filming the finale Harry Potter movie because she was almost always wet and cold. Watson revealed that the weather conditions made her feel exhausted most of the time and she was constantly sleepy.

During filming of the lake scene and the finale Harry Potter the film was difficult, Watson managed to pass. Considering her character is on the run for the majority of the last two films, her exhausted nature may have actually helped her performance. However, we can understand why she was desperate to wrap the scene in the lake.

