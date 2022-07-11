Entertainment

Emma Watson, criticized for this reason

The beautiful actress Emma Watson has been the target of criticism after her participation on the red carpet of the 27th annual Bafta awards that took place this Sunday, March 13, in London, and the comments on the networks were lapidary.

In the eyes of fashionistas, Watson was one of the stars to make the best-dressed list in a glamorous suit by fashion designer OScar de la Renta but several of them assured that his look had a style that does not match his age.

