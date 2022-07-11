Emma Watson, criticized for this reason

The beautiful actress Emma Watson has been the target of criticism after her participation on the red carpet of the 27th annual Bafta awards that took place this Sunday, March 13, in London, and the comments on the networks were lapidary.

Source: Instagram @emmawatson

In the eyes of fashionistas, Watson was one of the stars to make the best-dressed list in a glamorous suit by fashion designer OScar de la Renta but several of them assured that his look had a style that does not match his age.

The young woman who rose to fame in the saga of “Harry Potter” wore a dress with a plunging neckline and an asymmetrical cut tulle skirt with black pointed shoes with bracelets. But what caught the most attention was her hairstyle, in which she wore her brown hair loose with a central stripe marked with black clips on each side.

This was what did not please the public very much and the prominence that gave Emma her thick eyebrows. “The hairstyle is the worst”; “That dress, hairstyle and makeup of hers do not favor her”; “She has a natural beauty and she is radiant wherever they see her, but her look is not very accurate and does not shine how beautiful she is,” were some of the opinions of Internet users.

The truth is that despite the criticism, the public of the networks did not leave aside the affection towards Emma Watson despite the fact that the majority did not agree on the look chosen by the actress for the renowned event.