Emma Watson: Dear fans, you will get news about me from me

The actress on Twitter: “If I have any news, I promise to share it with you”

Emma Watson She got tired of the flurry of rumors about her personal and professional life and decided to reach out to fans directly via Twitter. The actress who became famous thanks to the role of Hermione Granger in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga has in fact written a substantial post on the social network.

Here is the text: “Dear fans, the rumors about my engagement or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant’ or not, are just ways to get you to click on it, whenever they turn out to be true or false. If I have any news, I promise to share it with you. In the meantime, please consider that if the news does not come from me it just means that I am going through the pandemic as quietly as everyone does: failing to make bread with sourdough, caring for the people I love and doing everything possible not to spread a virus. which is still affecting many people. I am sending you so much love, hoping that you are well and happy as much as possible in these strange times. Once again, thanks to everyone who works hard to keep us safe and healthy ”.

Emma Watson engaged to Leo Robinson

No confirmation or denial, therefore, from Watson regarding an upcoming marriage with her boyfriend Leo Robinton. The couple has been paparazzi in recent days in Los Angeles, intent on having a snack. According to rumors, the British actress and her current partner have been dating for almost 2 years.

It also seems that Emma Watson, 31, has definitively left Great Britain to move to Hollywood, as confirmed by the images that portrayed her buying furniture in California. The diva already has a house in London and one in New York and now perhaps she has decided to take root in Los Angeles together with her 31-year-old boyfriend.

In short, Emma Watson and Leo Robinton seem to have become a stable couple. Those who met them around Los Angeles described them as cheerful, relaxed and dressed in a sporty and informal way. The two were spotted exiting a pharmacy, with the businessman carrying medicines and vitamins with him. After the errand, they got into their car and drove off together.

Between London and California

Just a few days earlier, Emma Watson had been paparazzi in a furniture store, buying them and then packing them in the trunk of her car. Among the items purchased were a coffee table, a lamp and an ornamental globe.

The actress has recently spent a lot of time in Los Angeles with boyfriend Leo who reportedly makes a fortune by selling legal cannabis.. Together with him he would also spend a few weeks in Ibiza, in complete relaxation.

Before that, the couple had also been spotted in Great Britain, photographed several times near her London home, having a coffee and walking into a bakery. The actress also allegedly introduced Leo to her parents, before leaving on a trip to Mexico.

