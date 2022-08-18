Emma Watson debuts pixie haircut as face of new Prada fragrance

ads

Emma Watson is bringing back her old pixie cut with a modern twist.

The ‘Harry Potter’ actress is the new face of Prada’s fragrance and debuted her newly cut hair for the collaboration. Watson shows off dangling Prada earrings ($675) and dramatic cat-eye makeup — as well as a dramatic haircut — in the glamorous snap.

The Prada campaign also marks her directorial debut for the brand.

“Prada has always exceeded traditional patterns and archetypes of engineered beauty and is famous for a femininity that defies convention,” Watson said in a press release.

“It is a pleasure to create a campaign and represent a fragrance with such a deep philosophical concept and sustainability initiatives in a way that feels genuinely real and relevant,” the UN Women Goodwill Ambassador wrote. .

Emma Watson hit Paris Fashion Week in July with longer hair. Getty Images

The new director explained on Instagram, “I can’t wait to share this artwork and hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it,” tagging the beauty mark. Fans adored her latest lock chop, writing, “This is such a new look! and calling her “superb.”

The actress and activist first cut her hair in 2010. FilmMagic

This isn’t the first time Watson, 32, has cut her hair. She first rocked a pixie cut after the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise ended in 2010, as she was finally able to change her look since she was no longer playing Hermione. Since then, however, she has rocked a bob and long, flowing locks.

The ‘Harry Potter’ star has rocked many hairstyles since rising to fame playing Hermione in the famous franchise. TheImageDirect.com

It is not only a hot summer for girls, but also a short hair summer. Watson joins Doja Cat, who recently showed off a bald head and told critics to “fuck you” and Tiffany Haddish, who said going bald was “the most alive I’ve ever felt”.

